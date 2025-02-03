AIRLINK 192.46 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-2%)
BOP 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
FCCL 38.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.1%)
FLYNG 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.14%)
HUBC 128.08 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.76%)
HUMNL 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
OGDC 202.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-1.85%)
PACE 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
PAEL 37.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.58%)
PIAHCLA 17.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.05 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-2.16%)
PRL 37.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-4.08%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.54%)
SEARL 104.89 Decreased By ▼ -4.38 (-4.01%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 36.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
SYM 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.03%)
TELE 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.05%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TRG 63.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.22%)
WTL 1.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.61%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Markets

US stocks open sharply lower on Trump tariffs

AFP Published 03 Feb, 2025 08:30pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Monday, joining most international equity bourses in falling after US President Donald Trump launched trade wars against Canada, Mexico and China.

The tariffs, if maintained, are expected to prolong or worsen inflationary pressures, hitting growth.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones industrial Average was down 1.4 percent at 43,904.26.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.7 percent to 5,935.92, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slumped 2.1 percent to 19,224.64.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Tech sell-off jolts investors as jobs data looms

“The quandary for the capital markets is figuring out if these tariff actions are a temporary negotiating tactic or a permanent feature,” said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O’Hare.

Trump’s tariff announcement has “ramped up a feeling of uncertainty that is weighing on market sentiment,” O’Hare added.

Markets this week will be monitoring talks between Washington and counterparts in the three targeted countries.

Other key events include quarterly earnings from Google parent Alphabet, Ford and others, as well January US jobs data.

