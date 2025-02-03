AIRLINK 192.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.18 (-2.13%)
BOP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
CNERGY 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.71%)
FCCL 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.83%)
HUBC 128.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 13.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.04%)
KOSM 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
MLCF 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.38%)
OGDC 202.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-1.99%)
PACE 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.06%)
PAEL 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-4.32%)
PIAHCLA 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-2.17%)
PRL 37.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.57%)
PTC 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-4.15%)
SEARL 104.52 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.35%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.23%)
SYM 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-3.35%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.81%)
TPLP 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
TRG 63.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.41%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.97%)
WTL 1.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
BR100 11,856 Decreased By -143.8 (-1.2%)
BR30 34,973 Decreased By -575 (-1.62%)
KSE100 112,745 Decreased By -1510.7 (-1.32%)
KSE30 35,360 Decreased By -509.9 (-1.42%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei logs worst day in 4 months on US tariff worries; automakers slump

Reuters Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 12:32pm

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei fell more than 2% on Monday in its worst session in four months as concerns over the global economy mounted after U.S. President Donald Trump levied tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, with automakers leading the decline.

The Nikkei slipped 2.66% to 38,520.09, its lowest close since Jan. 17. The index also posted its biggest daily percentage drop since Sept. 30. The broader Topix fell 2.45% to 2,720.39.

Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports and 10% on goods from China starting Feb. 4. Canada and Mexico immediately vowed retaliatory measures, and China said it would challenge Trump’s levies at the World Trade Organization.

“Japanese stocks fell amid uncertainties about the global economic outlook, which includes worries that Japanese exports may be a target of Trump’s tariff policy in the future,” said Kentaro Hayashi, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities.

“Also, if prices rise in the U.S. and the dollar strengthens, yields will rise. That may affect Japan’s monetary policy.”

Tech stocks help Nikkei eke out small gain

Automakers slumped, with Toyota Motor losing 5% to drag the Topix the most. Honda Motor fell 7.2% and Nissan Motor lost 5.63%, with strategists saying their auto production in Mexico is bigger than their Japanese peers.

In contrast, Suzuki Motor, which is not present in the United States, posted a marginal loss of 0.05%.

“If automakers face higher tariffs, they would have to raise prices and their competitiveness might be hurt,” said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

Mexican operations of Japanese automakers are largely dependent on U.S. demand and that is a big factor for them, said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management in Japan.

One but all of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes fell, with automaker shedding 5% to become the worst performer.

The Nikkei volatility index rose 20% to its highest level since mid-December.

Shares of video game developer Konami Group jumped 14% to become the biggest support for the Nikkei.

Japan Japan's Nikkei share Japan Nikkei share

Comments

200 characters

Japan’s Nikkei logs worst day in 4 months on US tariff worries; automakers slump

Over 9-year low: Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 2.4% in January 2025

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds over 1,300 points

Nation, armed forces stand together to eliminate terrorism: PM Shehbaz

President Zardari to visit China on Tuesday

Ghani Chemical secures gas supply deal with Mari Energies & OGDCL

Pakistan, Iran business chambers ink MoU to boost bilateral trade to $10bn

Oil prices climb after US tariffs spark supply disruption fears

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Cut in power tariff for SEZs: SIFC directs PD to take concrete measures

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

Read more stories