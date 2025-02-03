AIRLINK 197.19 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (0.41%)
BOP 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
CNERGY 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.68%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.57%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
FLYNG 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.87%)
HUBC 129.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.17%)
KOSM 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.45%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.22%)
PACE 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.99%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
POWER 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.17%)
PPL 175.36 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-1.98%)
PRL 37.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.75%)
PTC 23.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
SEARL 106.87 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.2%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.99%)
SYM 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.96%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.06%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.32%)
TRG 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.39%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.22%)
YOUW 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 11,944 Decreased By -55.6 (-0.46%)
BR30 35,253 Decreased By -294.6 (-0.83%)
KSE100 113,677 Decreased By -578.3 (-0.51%)
KSE30 35,633 Decreased By -236.9 (-0.66%)
Feb 03, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-03

FTSE 100 logs best month in more than two years

Reuters Published 03 Feb, 2025 06:41am

LONDON: Britain’s benchmark share index closed at a record high on Friday and logged its best month in more than two years, while investors prepared for the Bank of England’s rate decision next week.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 hit an all-time high of 8,692.84 and closed up 0.3%. It has gained 6.1% so far in January.

Meanwhile, the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.6% and was hovering at a near two-month high. It gained 0.8% this month. The gains were largely driven by US President Donald Trump’s decision to refrain from implementing aggressive tariffs on his first day in office. This unexpected move has calmed the markets, with many analysts suggesting that the tariff threat will serve as a strategic negotiation tool.

FTSE

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 logs best month in more than two years

PSX sees selling, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Housing sector: task force finalises recommendations

ICAC team, APTMA discuss cotton, textile value chain

Transfer of judges: Lawyers to observe strike today

Purchase of plots in new sectors of Islamabad: Overseas Pakistanis demand waiver of WHT/FED

Security deposits of Discos and KE: FPCCI, KATI up in arms over proposed increase

Amendments to PECA aimed at overcoming challenge of fake news, says Tarar

Warehousing as industry: MoI&P directed to submit plan to operationalise, implement

Tractor-manufacturing company: FBR raises Rs18bn sales tax demand

Read more stories