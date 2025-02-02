Four Palestinians wounded in Israeli strike on a car in Gaza

CAIRO/JERUSALEM: At least four Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli strike on Sunday on a vehicle on the coastal road west of the Nuseirat camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, medics told Reuters.

Medics first announced that a young boy had been killed in the strike, but later said they had managed to resuscitate him.

The Israeli military said an Israeli aircraft fired on what the military described as a suspicious vehicle moving towards northern Gaza outside the inspection route laid down by the ceasefire agreement.

Palestinians say two killed in Israeli West Bank strike

“The IDF (Israeli military) is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers,” it said, giving no details on the impact of the strike or any casualties.

Several Palestinians have been reported killed by Israeli fire since a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas took effect on Jan. 19. Israel said its forces have opened fire in incidents where “suspicious” figures, sometimes armed, posed a risk to Israeli forces deployed at some areas of Gaza as stipulated by the phased deal.

Hamas has described these incidents as violations of the truce.

During the first phase of the ceasefire, 33 children, women and older male hostages as well as sick and injured, were due to be released. Of these, 18 have been freed so far. More than 60 male hostages of military age will remain captive until a second phase is negotiated.

Negotiations are due to start by Tuesday on agreements for the release of the remaining hostages and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza in a second phase of the deal, which is intended to lead to a final end of Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Later on Sunday, Hamas accused Israel of stalling over the implementation of the humanitarian part of the deal, saying Israel has yet to permit the entry of the needed medical, relief, fuel, and reconstruction supplies as per the agreement.

“We urge the mediators and guarantors of the ceasefire agreement to compel the occupation (Israel) to allow the entry of relief materials according to the agreement, most urgently needed are tents, fuel, food materials, and heavy machinery,” said the group’s spokesperson, Hazem Qassem.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on Hamas’ remarks.