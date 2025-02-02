Bilawal’s smart move

EDITORIAL: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s recent engagement with the business community is a step in the right direction. By urging traders to bring their concerns directly to him instead of “complaining elsewhere”, the PPP chairman has signaled a much-needed shift towards open dialogue between policymakers and economic stakeholders.

His assurance that the days of extortion and forced closures of industries in Karachi are over is equally significant, as it directly addresses long-standing grievances of the business community. If followed through with concrete action, this outreach could help rebuild trust between the government and investors, both local and foreign.

Pakistan’s business environment has long been plagued by bureaucratic inefficiencies, policy inconsistency, and a widening trust deficit between political leadership and the private sector.

The absence of a structured and credible channel for business leaders to voice concerns has only exacerbated economic uncertainty. Bilawal’s call to “own PPP” is, therefore, an interesting political move.

It suggests that he is looking to build long-term relationships with the business sector, rather than relying on transactional interactions driven by short-term political imperatives.

This approach stands in contrast to the conventional way political parties have dealt with the business community. Too often, engagement has been limited to political connections and favours, especially around election time.

Rarely has there been an effort to foster a lasting partnership in which business concerns genuinely inform policymaking. If Bilawal can institutionalise this dialogue and translate it into policy influence, he would achieve something that has eluded many before him.

The timing of this outreach is also worth noting. With elections over and the country facing serious economic challenges, a pragmatic approach to governance is essential.

The business community remains one of the strongest pillars of economic stability, and a government that actively consults and works with it stands a far better chance of reviving growth than one that imposes policies in isolation.

Bilawal’s emphasis on communication suggests he understands this dynamic and is willing to invest in long-term credibility rather than quick political wins.

Moreover, his acknowledgment of Karachi’s economic significance—particularly its role as the country’s commercial hub—adds weight to his promise of protecting industries from coercion and instability.

The city has suffered immensely from political disruptions, and its business leaders have grown increasingly wary of political assurances that fail to translate into tangible results. If Bilawal can deliver on his promise to ensure a stable and business-friendly Karachi, it would go a long way in reinforcing investor confidence.

Bilawal’s stated intent to “play a long innings” aligns well with this outreach. If he is serious about building a sustained political career, his ability to work with the business community will be critical.

Economic stability is tied to political legitimacy, and a leader who cultivates strong economic relationships will always be better positioned for longevity in public office.

This, of course, is only the beginning. Engagement must be followed by action. If Bilawal can back his words with credible policies and improvements in the business climate, he might just carve out a leadership space distinct from his predecessors. That would be a win not just for him, but for Pakistan’s economy as well.

