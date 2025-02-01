AIRLINK 196.38 Increased By ▲ 4.54 (2.37%)
BOP 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.63%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.04%)
HUBC 130.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.16%)
HUMNL 13.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.5%)
KOSM 6.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.26%)
OGDC 206.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PAEL 39.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.92%)
PIAHCLA 17.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.22%)
PIBTL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 178.91 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 38.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
PTC 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.7%)
SEARL 109.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.32%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.48%)
SYM 18.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
TELE 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
TPLP 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.86%)
TRG 64.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-5.24%)
WTL 1.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.53%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
BR100 12,000 Increased By 69.2 (0.58%)
BR30 35,548 Decreased By -112 (-0.31%)
KSE100 114,256 Increased By 1049.3 (0.93%)
KSE30 35,870 Increased By 304.3 (0.86%)
Feb 01, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares muted as budget tax relief offsets capex concerns

Reuters Published February 1, 2025 Updated February 1, 2025 08:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares ended little changed on Saturday as investors were whipsawed by a smaller-than-expected hike in government capital expenditure and plans to boost consumption by cutting personal taxes.

The Nifty 50 was down 0.11% at 23,482.15 points in the special session for the annual federal budget, while the BSE Sensex closed 0.01% higher at 77,505.96.

The benchmarks swung between modest gains and losses through the day as investors assessed various measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sitharaman set India’s capex outlay at 11.2 trillion rupees (about $130 billion) for 2025-26, a modest increase from 2024-25, which several analysts termed as a marginal negative for markets.

India’s Nifty posts longest monthly losing run in 23 years; all eyes on budget

That put pressure on industrial and infrastructure firms. Larsen & Toubro, PNC Infra and NBCC dropped 3.3%-5.1%. L&T was among the top three Nifty losers.

“Clearly the measures taken to boost consumption have left little headroom with the government for capex allocation,” said Gaurav Dua, senior vice president of capital markets strategy at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

“Hence, it is not surprising that the capital goods, engineering and infrastructure companies sulked post the budget.”

The government’s plans to cut personal tax rates, however, came as a relief for a country struggling with slowing consumption.

Consumption-linked sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods rose 3%, while auto and realty gained 2% and 3.4%, respectively.

The more domestically focused mid-caps shed 0.4% and small-caps closed 0.4% higher.

Analysts said the budget broadly met investors’ expectations, giving investors the leeway to take a pause after gaining about 3% in the last four sessions in the run-up to the budget.

Among other stocks, food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy jumped 7.3% and 4.7%, while restaurant operators Sapphire Foods, Restaurants Brands Asia, Jubilant Foodworks, Devyani International climbed 2.6%-6.5%.

Footwear makers rose on plans to support the leather industry, while tourism-linked companies gained on proposals to develop top destinations with key infrastructure.

Meanwhile, insurance companies fell as analysts said the new tax benefits for consumers could take the shine off some insurance products that sell tax-saving incentives.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares muted as budget tax relief offsets capex concerns

FBR successfully thwarts attempt to manipulate newly launched FCAS

18 soldiers martyred in Kalat operation: ISPR

Naqvi says no contact from US for PTI founder

Three Israeli hostages released in latest Gaza exchange

Five Arab foreign ministers reject forced displacement of Palestinians

Health ministry in Gaza says 50 patients left through Rafah crossing to Egypt

Small medevac plane crashes in Philadelphia with child, 5 others on board

Govt decides to develop SEZ on PSM land

Jiang, PM discuss economy, security

Non-Iranian origin containers: MoC grants one-time waiver of EIF

Read more stories