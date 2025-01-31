AIRLINK 195.69 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.01%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.93%)
CNERGY 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
FCCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
FFL 15.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.44%)
FLYNG 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.4%)
HUBC 130.90 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.56%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.47%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.07%)
KOSM 6.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.87 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.31%)
OGDC 208.00 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.55%)
PACE 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
PAEL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
PIAHCLA 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PIBTL 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
POWER 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 179.50 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.53%)
PRL 39.44 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.92%)
PTC 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 109.64 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.66%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.09%)
SSGC 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.32%)
SYM 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.15%)
TELE 8.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
TRG 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.23%)
WAVESAPP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.15%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
YOUW 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
BR100 12,038 Increased By 107.6 (0.9%)
BR30 35,698 Increased By 38.4 (0.11%)
KSE100 114,573 Increased By 1366.1 (1.21%)
KSE30 36,012 Increased By 446.3 (1.25%)
European shares at record peak as tech, healthcare lend support

Reuters Published 31 Jan, 2025 02:46pm

European shares were at a record high on Friday, led by technology and healthcare stocks, even as caution prevailed ahead of the US tariff deadline set by President Donald Trump.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.3%, as of 0810 GMT, after the benchmark closed at a record peak on Thursday following the European Central Bank’s interest rate cut and dovish outlook.

Technology added over 1%, boosted by a 6.2% jump in industrial technology group Hexagon after it posted a surprise rise in fourth-quarter operating profit.

Novartis rose 2.4% after the drugmaker posted quarterly adjusted net income well above analyst estimates.

Heavyweight healthcare added 0.6%, with sector major Novo Nordisk rising 1.1%. Capping gains, real estate index dipped 0.7%, with property platform operator Hemnet falling 4.7% after fourth-quarter results.

European stocks rise on Trump’s Davos speech

Investors were also unsettled as they neared Trump’s Feb. 1 deadline, the day when he is expected to issue trade duties on Mexico and Canada.

Key economic indicators, including Germany’s preliminary CPI and unemployment figures for January, among others are also expected to take centre stage later in the day.

European shares

