AIRLINK 193.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-0.77%)
BOP 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.31%)
FCCL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.76%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FLYNG 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
HUBC 127.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.21%)
HUMNL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.24%)
KEL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2%)
KOSM 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.17%)
MLCF 43.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.85%)
OGDC 203.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.18%)
PACE 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
PAEL 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
PIAHCLA 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
PIBTL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
POWER 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 174.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.2%)
PRL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.58%)
PTC 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.87%)
SEARL 107.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-1.67%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SSGC 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-4.56%)
SYM 19.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.31%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.89%)
TRG 64.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.63 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (10.03%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
YOUW 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
BR100 11,765 Decreased By -123.2 (-1.04%)
BR30 34,986 Decreased By -233.6 (-0.66%)
KSE100 111,487 Decreased By -543 (-0.48%)
KSE30 34,934 Decreased By -201.5 (-0.57%)
Jan 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hamas officials say Israel delaying aid delivery to Gaza, may affect hostages’ release

AFP Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:39pm
File Photo
File Photo

CAIRO: Two Hamas officials on Wednesday accused Israel of delaying the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to Gaza, as agreed in the ceasefire deal, and warned that it could impact the release of hostages.

“We warn that continued delays and failure to address these points (delivery of key aid) will affect the natural progression of the agreement, including the prisoner exchange,” a senior Hamas official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Another official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the group had asked mediators to intervene in the issue.

Hamas officials said Israel was failing to send key aid items - such as fuel, tents, heavy machinery and other equipment - into the Gaza Strip, as agreed for the first stage of the ceasefire that took effect on January 19.

Palestinians say Israeli forces kill two in West Bank raids

“According to the agreement, these materials were supposed to enter during the first week of the ceasefire,” the senior Hamas official said.

“There is dissatisfaction among the resistance factions due to the occupation’s procrastination and failure to implement the terms of the ceasefire, particularly regarding the humanitarian aspects.”

The two officials said the group raised the issue during an ongoing meeting with Egyptian mediators in Cairo on Wednesday.

“We hope and call on the mediators and guarantors to do everything possible to ensure that the occupation implements the terms of the agreement and allows the entry of these materials,” the senior official said.

The latest warning by Hamas comes as the group is expected to release three hostages on Thursday, including two women.

A further three hostages are set to be released on Saturday.

Israel and Hamas are currently implementing the first 42-day phase of a ceasefire that aims to end the war in Gaza.

Under the deal, seven Israeli hostages have already been released in exchange for 290 prisoners – almost all of them Palestinian, except for one Jordanian.

Israel Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli forces Israeli troops Gaza ceasefire Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza hostages Israeli hostages Gaza truce talks Gaza peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Hamas officials say Israel delaying aid delivery to Gaza, may affect hostages’ release

President Zardari assents to PECA amendments Act 2025

‘Lack of triggers’: KSE-100 closes 543 points lower as selling persists

At UNSC, Pakistan warns against dismantling UNRWA for Palestinians

Engro Corporation to sell rice processing subsidiary to MAP Rice Mills in Rs2.4bn deal

Rupee registers marginal gain against dollar

Oil prices dip as US crude inventories surge, tariff concerns loom

Dozens killed in India’s Kumbh festival stampede, police sources and witness say

Climate adaptation, mitigation: Country needs $348bn by 2030: Aurangzeb

USAID pauses funding programmes for Pakistan

World Bank VP calls for improving business climate

Read more stories