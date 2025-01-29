KP registers 49pc increase in collection: Muzzammil

PESHAWAR: Advisor to KP CM on Finance Muzzammil Aslam has said that the KP government has registered a 49 percent increase in revenue collection as compared to the previous financial year.

In the first half of the current financial year, the provincial government collected Rs 42,397 million in tax and non tax revenue, up from Rs 28,435 million during the same period last year.

Advisor on Finance and Interprovincial Coordination Muzammil Aslam chaired a high-level meeting at the Finance Department here on Tuesday to discuss tax and non-tax revenue of all departments of KP government. The meeting was attended by Additional Secretary Asif Rashid, Additional Secretary Tauseef Khalid, Deputy Secretary Hamid Raza, and other officials.

Advisor on Finance said that the KP government had set a target of collecting Rs 93,500 million in revenue for the current financial year. Mr. Aslam revealed that the government has achieved 90.7 percent of this target in the first half of the current financial year, compared to 66 percent during the same period last year.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) achieved the highest of 114 percent, collecting Rs 24,035 million in tax revenue. The Excise and Taxation Department collected Rs 2854 million, achieving 100 percent of its target. The Transport and Mass Transit Department collected Rs 624 million, exceeding its target by 151 percent.

This impressive revenue collection is a testament to the KP government’s efforts to strengthen its financial position, he concluded.

