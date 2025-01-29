AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Markets Print 2025-01-29

Financials haul Indian benchmarks higher

Reuters Published 29 Jan, 2025 06:46am

MUMBAI: India’s benchmark indexes rose on Tuesday, led by gains in financials after the Reserve Bank of India announced a slew of measures to boost liquidity in the banking system, raising hopes of an interest rate cut in February.

The Nifty 50 rose 0.56% to 22,957.25, while the BSE Sensex added 0.71% to 75,901.41.

Rate-sensitive financials rose 1.9% while banking stocks gained 1.7%.

The central bank’s measures to inject liquidity include bond purchases and dollar/rupee swaps, which analysts and traders said could be a precursor to a rate cut next month.

The RBI’s measures lifted financials higher “as easing liquidity will support credit growth and earnings of banks and non-bank lenders,” said Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research of investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers.

Liquidity support from the RBI will be particularly supportive for liquidity-constrained banks such as HDFC Bank and Axis Bank, Nomura said.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank rose 2.5% and 3.8%, respectively, on the day.

Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services gained 4.3% and 3.7%, respectively, and LIC Housing Finance added 1.3%, after Citi identified the trio as potential beneficiaries of the liquidity infusion.

Auto and realty stocks, also rate-sensitive shares, gained 1.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

Seven of the 13 major sectors logged losses.

The pharma index fell 2.3% on the day, taking its two-session drop to 4.9%, weighed by concerns over the impact on AIDS drug makers from the US pausing foreign aid.

Reserve Bank of India Nifty 50 index

