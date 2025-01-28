AIRLINK 195.01 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.64%)
BOP 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.01%)
CNERGY 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.77%)
FCCL 38.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.62%)
FFL 15.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.3%)
FLYNG 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.66%)
HUBC 128.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 13.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.88%)
KOSM 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.63%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.71%)
OGDC 203.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.51 (-2.63%)
PACE 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-4.46%)
PAEL 41.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.72%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.39%)
PIBTL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.42%)
PPL 173.91 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-2.25%)
PRL 39.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
PTC 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.92%)
SEARL 109.06 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.18%)
SILK 0.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.52%)
SYM 19.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.21%)
TELE 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.24%)
TPLP 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.19%)
TRG 64.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.84%)
WAVESAPP 10.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.2%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
YOUW 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.78%)
BR100 11,888 Decreased By -141.9 (-1.18%)
BR30 35,219 Decreased By -592.9 (-1.66%)
KSE100 112,030 Decreased By -1490 (-1.31%)
KSE30 35,136 Decreased By -515.4 (-1.45%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Emirati state weapons contractor invests in Israeli defense supplier

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 09:06pm
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates tours the 2023 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Photo: Reuters
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates tours the 2023 International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. Photo: Reuters

JERUSALEM: Thirdeye Systems, an Israeli military supplier, said it has sold a 30% stake to Emirati state-owned defense conglomerate EDGE for $10 million, in a rare public investment by an Emirati firm in Israel since the Gaza war began 15 months ago.

EDGE will also put an additional $12 million into a new, majority EDGE-owned joint venture with Thirdeye Systems, the Israeli company said on Monday.

A third party, whose identity was not disclosed, will hold 6% with Thirdeye Systems owning the remaining 43% of the JV.

EDGE’s investment will help Thirdeye Systems expand into new markets, Chief Executive Lior Segal said in a statement.

EDGE President Rodrigo Torres said the deal was of mutual benefit and would accelerate the development of new systems.

Many Emirati companies have shied away from openly doing business with Israeli firms over the past 15 months, with the war and Israel deeply unpopular throughout the Arab world.

The UAE established diplomatic ties with Israel in 2020, setting off a flurry of business activity between the two states that later publicly cooled following the onset of the conflict.

Abu Dhabi has criticised the conduct of Israel’s military operations in Gaza, but the countries have maintained relations.

Thirdeye Systems develops technology that can detect drones and is a supplier to the Israeli military and some NATO members.

Its share price has risen sharply over the past 15 months as it won new contracts to supply the Israeli military. On Tuesday, its share price was up 51% since the war began, at 333.8 Israeli shekels ($92.29), according to LSEG data and Reuters calculations.

EDGE is the UAE’s largest arms maker. It is owned by the government and in 2021 announced it would jointly develop unmanned vessels, capable of missions including submarine detection, with state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries.

uae MENA Israeli military EDGE Thirdeye Systems Emirati firm

Comments

200 characters

Emirati state weapons contractor invests in Israeli defense supplier

Aurangzeb hints at tax reforms for Pakistan’s salaried group

Senate approves PECA amendments bill amid strike call

KSE-100 loses nearly 1,500 points as market looks for fresh triggers

Govt still hopes for resumption of talks as PTI skips 4th round

PTI invites JUI-F for joint movement against government

SBP issues first digital retail banking license to easypaisa

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Tech selloff deepens as DeepSeek upsets global AI race

US Fed starts rate deliberations with pause expected

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Read more stories