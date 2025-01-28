AIRLINK 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (0.76%)
European shares rise as global tech selloff eases

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 02:35pm

European shares edged up on Tuesday with gains for utilities and media stocks supporting the index, as selling pressures eased a day after a global market rout sparked by the Chinese AI startup DeepSeek.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% as of 0815 GMT.

DeepSeek’s discount artificial intelligence model and its soaring popularity rattled investors who dumped technology shares and questioned the sky-high valuation of AI bellwethers.

AI darling Nvidia was robbed of $593 billion from the chipmaker’s market value, a record single-day loss for any company. European technology index, which also took a hit in the previous session, was trading 0.3% higher.

Engineering and technology consulting group Alten rose 7.8% after reporting annual results. Media was among the top winning sectors, adding 0.8%, while utilities also supported with 0.7% gain.

Siemens Energy rose 3.4% after the offshore wind turbine maker reported a preliminary first-quarter revenue above market expectations.

European stocks rise on Trump’s Davos speech

The company, which provides electric hardware for AI infrastructure, slumped 20% on Monday as it was severely affected by the selloff of AI-exposed stocks.

In other stocks, Netcompany Group slumped 16% after the IT consultancy firm posted fourth-quarter revenue below market expectations.

