AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-28

US natural gas prices drop

Reuters Published 28 Jan, 2025 06:45am

NEW YORK: US natural gas futures fell about 7% on Monday on forecasts for much warmer-than-normal weather over the next two weeks than previously expected that should keep heating demand low.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 26 cents, or 6.5%, to $3.767 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:45 a.m EST (1345 GMT). On Friday, the contract closed at its highest since Jan. 16.

Extreme cold and record gas demand last week, however, prompted speculators to boost their net long futures and options positions on the New York Mercantile and Intercontinental Exchange for a seventh week in a row to the highest level since September 2021, according to the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s Commitments of Traders report.

To meet last week’s record demand for heat, analysts projected energy firms pulled 317 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 24. If correct, that would only be the fourth time utilities pulled over 300 bcf of gas from storage in a week, but would fall short of the record 359 bcf withdrawn during a freezing week in January 2018.

Analysts noted last week’s decline should erase the small surplus of gas still in storage over the five-year average for the first time since January 2022, and could boost total withdrawals for the month to a record high.

The current record monthly storage withdrawal is 994 bcf in January 2022, according to federal energy data.

Financial firm LSEG said average gas output in the Lower 48 US states fell from 103.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in December to 102.1 bcfd so far in January, due mostly to freezing oil and gas wells and pipes, known as freeze-offs.

US natural gas US natural gas prices

Comments

200 characters

US natural gas prices drop

Non-availability of NJHP project: Consumers overpaid Rs167.787bn for costly power

Guidelines for PSDP approved

Aurangzeb informs PBC: Tax policy unit to be relocated to MoF

Undervaluation, misdeclaration: Over 93.7pc of property deals fall short of Rs5m: FBR

‘Country is poised to maintain growth momentum’

Railways ministry says it will axe thousands of jobs

KE’s renewable energy project: Balochistan urges Centre to accord approval

Cotton growers, ginners: NA body seeks data on tax deductions

Govt striving to achieve cuts in energy cost: PM

Non-protected domestic categories: Rs100/mmbtu hike balanced with gas utilities’ profits

Read more stories