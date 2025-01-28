Markets Print 2025-01-28
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 27, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 12.32 12.82
2-Week 12.11 12.61
1-Month 11.94 12.44
3-Month 11.45 11.70
6-Month 11.39 11.64
9-Month 11.34 11.84
1-Year 11.26 11.76
==========================
Data source: SBP
