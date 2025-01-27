AIRLINK 193.77 Decreased By ▼ -6.98 (-3.48%)
BOP 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.33%)
CNERGY 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
FCCL 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.62%)
FFL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.09%)
FLYNG 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.04%)
HUBC 129.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.07%)
HUMNL 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.58%)
KOSM 6.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.82%)
MLCF 45.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-2.5%)
OGDC 209.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.32 (-1.56%)
PACE 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.61%)
PAEL 41.85 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.38%)
PIAHCLA 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
PIBTL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.59%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.64%)
PPL 177.92 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-1.95%)
PRL 39.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-6.63%)
PTC 25.53 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.36%)
SEARL 106.73 Decreased By ▼ -5.11 (-4.57%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SSGC 39.53 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-10%)
SYM 19.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.48%)
TELE 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.59%)
TPLP 12.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-3.02%)
TRG 65.34 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.16%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.36%)
WTL 1.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.35%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.25%)
BR100 12,030 Decreased By -140.3 (-1.15%)
BR30 35,812 Decreased By -776.7 (-2.12%)
KSE100 113,520 Decreased By -1360.2 (-1.18%)
KSE30 35,651 Decreased By -473.7 (-1.31%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU to redeploy mission at Gaza border crossing

AFP Published 27 Jan, 2025 10:56pm

BRUSSELS: The European Union agreed Monday to restart a monitoring mission at the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt as part of efforts to bolster the truce that halted Israel’s war in the territory.

The 27-nation bloc set up a civilian mission in 2005 to help monitor the crossing, but it was suspended two years later after the group Hamas took control of Gaza.

EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said the bloc’s foreign ministers had agreed to redeploy the mission, which she said “can play a decisive role in supporting the ceasefire”.

“It’s starting already from February,” Kallas said. “The people are ready to go and start work.”

“This will allow a number of injured individuals to leave Gaza and receive medical care,” she added.

EU officials said earlier the deployment had a mandate for 10 European personnel and eight local staff.

Gaza residents start to return north as crossing opened after hostage breakthrough

Italy, Spain and France said they would send officers to form part of a police security detachment to help protect the mission.

“The mission was launched at the request of Israel and the Palestinian Authority, with the full support of Egypt,” the Italian government said in a statement.

“The primary objective is to coordinate and facilitate the daily transit of up to 300 wounded and sick, ensuring assistance and protection to vulnerable people in a context of humanitarian emergency.”

The Rafah crossing, a crucial entry point into Gaza, was closed in May when the Israeli military seized the area and shuttered the Palestinian side.

The fragile ceasefire and hostage release deal between Israel and Hamas is intended to bring an end to the more than 15-month war that began with the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel.

During the first phase of the Gaza truce, 33 hostages are supposed to be freed in staggered releases over six weeks in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinian prisoners held by the Israelis.

The second such swap, on Saturday, saw four Israeli women, all soldiers, exchanged for 200 prisoners, all Palestinian except for one Jordanian, during the truce that is now in its second week.

Hamas’s October 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 47,317 people in Gaza, the majority civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

EU European Union Kaja Kallas Israel and Hamas Gaza war Gaza and Egypt Gaza border crossing

Comments

200 characters

EU to redeploy mission at Gaza border crossing

In line with expectations: SBP reduces key interest rate by 100bps, takes it to 12%

Bulk of Pakistan’s foreign debt repayment for FY25 already repaid: SBP chief

KSE-100 closes 1,360 points lower as investors opt for caution

India’s Modi says spoke to U.S. President Trump over phone

Chinese nationals should follow SOPs to raise their issues, says Lanjar

After NA, Senate panel also passes Digital Nation Pakistan Bill

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan dismisses allegations questioning commitment to One China Policy

PM Shehbaz orders issuance of red warrants for human trafficking offenders

Mari Energies profit declines 39% in 2QFY25

Read more stories