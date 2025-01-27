AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Jan 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-01-27

FTSE 100 slides as stronger sterling hits firms

Reuters Published 27 Jan, 2025 05:50am

LONDON: Britain’s FTSE 100 fell on Friday, as a jump in sterling hurt export-oriented firms, while Burberry soared after a strong US holiday season helped the luxury firm beat quarterly sales expectations.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 dropped 0.7%, but still looked on course for its fifth straight week of gains.

The benchmark hit a record high this week, as global stocks surged on signs that US President Donald Trump was taking a softer stance towards tariffs against China and looking to boost the US economy by lowering taxes and making big AI investments.

Sterling hit a two-week high against the dollar on Friday as a lack of concrete tariff policies during Trump’s first week in office hurt the dollar, and in turn weighed on shares of global companies such as Shell and HSBC .

UK-listed global miners such as Antofagasta, Glencore and Rio Tinto climbed as copper prices jumped to their highest in more than two months on hopes of a US trade deal with China.

The FTSE 250 midcap index ended about flat.

Burberry shares jumped about 10% after it reported a smaller-than-expected 4% drop in quarterly comparable store sales and said it was now more likely to record a profit over its financial year.

The results boosted shares of other European luxury firms including Kering and LVMH.

Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury Publishing rose 2.8% after renewing its supply agreement with Amazon.

Diageo gained 4.3% after a report that the world’s top spirits maker is exploring a potential spin-off or sale of beer brand Guinness and is reviewing its stake in LVMH’s. Diageo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. LVMH declined to comment.

Meanwhile, a survey showed tepid growth across British businesses picked up only slightly at the start of 2025, with employment and optimism contracting again while price pressures rose.

The survey was the latest sign of lacklustre growth and a weakening jobs market since finance minister Rachel Reeves raised payroll taxes for businesses in her budget on Oct. 30.

Traders expect an 81% chance of a 25-basis-point rate cut on Feb. 6, when the Bank of England policymakers meet next.

FTSE 100 FTSE

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 slides as stronger sterling hits firms

FBR chief highlights modernisation of customs

World Bank team due today to discuss power stability system plan

PTC concerned at gas price hike for CPPs

PM orders PD to cut power tariffs by Rs7/unit

Bilal made new DG of DGTO

Ogra hikes gas tariff for captive power plants

Ogra notifies new gas price

Formal talks with govt suspended: PTI chairman

PECA Amendment Bill: Media body writes letter to Senate panel

Tax assessment info access: IHC overturns FTO’s stance on taxpayers’ right

Read more stories