AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
BOP 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.61%)
CNERGY 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.77%)
FCCL 40.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
FFL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
FLYNG 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.96%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
HUMNL 13.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.09%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.45%)
MLCF 46.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.81%)
OGDC 212.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.69%)
PACE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.87%)
PIBTL 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.57%)
POWER 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.28%)
PPL 181.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.49%)
PRL 41.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
SEARL 111.84 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.68%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SSGC 43.92 Increased By ▲ 3.82 (9.53%)
SYM 18.98 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (8.64%)
TELE 8.87 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.33%)
TRG 67.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
WTL 1.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.97%)
BR100 12,170 Increased By 125.6 (1.04%)
BR30 36,589 Increased By 8.6 (0.02%)
KSE100 114,880 Increased By 842.7 (0.74%)
KSE30 36,125 Increased By 330.6 (0.92%)
Dior’s Kim Jones pares down embellishments for winter catwalk show

Reuters Published 26 Jan, 2025 11:36am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: Dior men’s artistic director Kim Jones kept embellishments to a minimum for his winter 2025-2026 catwalk show, putting the focus on silhouettes, including long, cape-like coats and cropped leather jackets.

Held in a stark, indoor set at the Ecole Militaire in central Paris, the show for the LVMH-owned label kicked off with a series of all-black looks. Models descended a stark white staircase with slicked black hairdos and shiny patent leather shoes, some with blindfolds over their eyes.

Jones added softness to the lineup with a silky, ivory blouse that was slit open in the back, tailored jackets in pale pink tones and a sprinkle of crystals on a few garments.

There were also fabric bows on the back of coats and the tips of shoes.

Models criss-crossed the room before disappearing down a staircase leading underground.

The front row stood to applaud Jones when he entered the set for his bow, greeting Dior CEO Delphine Arnault with a hug and kissing Helene Mercier, the wife of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, on both cheeks.

Netflix musical ‘Emilia Perez’ piles up 13 Oscar nominations

Outside in the blustery weather, crowds gathered to see guests, who included actors Karry Wang, Joe Alwyn and Finnegan Oldfield, music producer DJ Snake and pianist Lang Lang.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week runs through Jan. 26 and is followed by Haute Couture shows.

Globally, high-end labels have been grappling with a rare slowdown in appetite for fashion, with hopes pinned this year on the U.S. market for growth.

Dior men Kim Jones Ecole Militaire 2025 2026 catwalk show

