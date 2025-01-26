AIRLINK 200.75 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.71%)
Dakhla maritime incident: Govt decides to repatriate Pakistani survivors

Naveed Siddiqui Published 26 Jan, 2025 02:54am

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said on Saturday the government has decided to repatriate Pakistani survivors of Dakhla maritime incident from Morocco.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is coordinating the repatriation of 22 Pakistani survivors of the recent maritime incident near the Dakhla port in Morocco. Following thorough investigations and careful coordination with Moroccan authorities, these individuals will be returned to Pakistan in batches”, said FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan in a statement.

The Pakistan Embassy in Rabat has been working closely with Moroccan authorities to oversee the relief efforts and finalise the complex repatriation procedure, the spokesperson said, adding the Embassy’s consular team in Dakhla has been instrumental in planning the return of the survivors.

Pakistani survivors of Dakhla boat incident to be repatriated: FO

The Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Management Unit (CMU) has been actively engaged in monitoring the situation, providing necessary support to the affected individuals, and maintaining active communication with their families.

National identity verification remained a critical component of this process which was completed expeditiously in coordination with the Interior Ministry and the relevant departments.

Separately, the Foreign Ministry is also facilitating the return of 11 Pakistani nationals from Mauritania. These individuals have voluntarily chosen to return home and will be part of a separate repatriation process.

The welfare of Pakistani nationals abroad remains an important priority of the government and it will continue to work to extend all possible facilitation in this regard.

Further updates will be shared as the repatriation efforts moves forward, FO statement highlighted.

The Foreign Office on January 16 announced that a boat carrying 80 passengers on board capsized near Morocco’ Dakhla off coast with over 44 Pakistanis among the dead.

