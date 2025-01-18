AIRLINK 204.45 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (1.77%)
World

Thousands rally in Washington against Trump

AFP Published January 18, 2025

WASHINGTON: Thousands of demonstrators marched through the streets of Washington on Saturday in protest at the policies of Donald Trump and his Republican Party, two days before the billionaire reclaims the Oval Office.

The “People’s March” has been organized by a collective of civil rights and social justice groups, including the team behind the Women’s March, which drew hundreds of thousands of people to the US capital in the wake of Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

Participants are highlighting a range of issues which they say are under attack from Trump and his party’s leaders, including abortion access, climate change, the need for better protections against gun violence, and immigrant rights.

Severe cold forces Trump inauguration indoors, first time in 40 years

Colorful signs and plenty of pink pussy hats – a throwback to the 2017 event – dotted the crowd in downtown Washington, which gathered at three parks before converging for a march to the Lincoln Memorial for a rally.

“These laws endanger our lives. Women are dying,” said demonstrator Aisha Becker-Burrowes, who was barely audible over the crowd’s chants of “My body, my choice.”

Susan Dutwells, a 60-year-old who came from Florida with her daughter to protest, said she was “scared” and “angry” about Trump’s return to office.

“So many people are voting against their own interests. I don’t understand it,” Dutwells told AFP.

Another protester, Carine – a 40-year-old who came from Arizona and declined to give her last name – said she was afraid of what might happen during Trump’s second term but was committed to remaining engaged.

“I’m trying to remain hopeful. It feels very good to be surrounded with so many people. I’ll continue the fight back home,” she told AFP, adding that it was her first time protesting in the US capital.

Sarah Kong, a 31-year-old psychiatrist who came from Colorado with her mother to participate, echoed Carine’s nervous optimism.

“This is my first time marching. And I want to do this again. I feel motivated, stimulated by all these people. I have faith in the future, even though I’m scared,” Kong said.

“These are important times.”

Sister marches were planned nationwide, including in New York.

The catch-all march was unfolding after Trump’s incoming “border czar” Tom Homan told Fox News that a “big raid” would be carried out across the country shortly after Trump takes the oath of office on Monday.

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election, is returning to the White House for a second term. He has vowed swift action to deport millions of undocumented migrants upon taking office.

