Three dead in night-time Russian attack on Kyiv

Three people were killed early on Saturday in the centre of Kyiv in a night-time Russian attack, said Timur Tkachenko, head of the Ukrainian capital’s military administration.

Tkachenko posted on the Telegram messaging app that the deaths had occurred in the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district. He said falling debris had also hit the Desnyanskyi district on the other side of the Dnipro River that runs through the capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defences were in operation around the city.

He said windows had been shattered in Shevchenkivskyi district, including at a metro station, and smoke was coming out of an apartment building. A water main had been damaged and repair crews had been dispatched to the site.

Authorities lifted the air raid alert on the capital after it had been effect for a little more than an hour.