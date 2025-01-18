Sindh CM opens ‘Livestock Expo 2025’

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah Friday inaugurated the Sindh Livestock Expo 2025, highlighting the critical role agriculture and livestock play in the province’s economy.

He noted that these sectors contribute 14.5% to the national GDP and support 60% of Sindh’s population, while also acknowledging the challenges faced by local farmers, including resource limitations and outdated practices.

“The Sindh Government is committed to addressing these challenges through strategic partnerships aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing animal health, and introducing innovative farming techniques,” said Murad Ali Shah.

He expressed hope that the Expo would serve as a catalyst for collaboration, fostering a sustainable and prosperous future for Sindh’s agricultural community.

Muhammad Ali Malkani, Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Government of Sindh, described the Sindh Livestock Expo 2025 as a key platform for innovation, collaboration, and investment in agriculture, livestock, and fisheries. He emphasized the importance of the Expo in empowering rural communities, promoting sustainable practices, and reinforcing Sindh’s position as a leader in these industries.

“The Sindh government is focused on strengthening value chains, enhancing food security, and creating promising investment opportunities, particularly in areas such as shrimp farming, cold storage, and modern warehouses,” Malkani added. He also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting these sectors through subsidies, specialized training, and infrastructure development.

Haris Ali Mithani, Patron-in-Chief of DALFA, expressed pride in being part of the opening ceremony, noting that this year’s event is the fourth edition after three successful previous expos. “This year’s Expo stands out due to the groundbreaking collaboration between the Farmers Association, the Ministry of Livestock, and sectors such as dairy, fisheries, and advanced technology. This partnership has opened new avenues for farmers to sustain their livelihoods,” he said. Mithani also extended his gratitude to Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani for organizing the collaboration and to all those who continue to support the event.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several distinguished guests, including Dr Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Secretary of Livestock; Saleem Baloch, MPA Malir; Usman Ghani Hingoro, Advisor to the Chief Minister; Mir Haji Barkat Ali Rind, Minister of Fisheries & Coastal Development, Balochistan; Sardar Mir Faisal Khan Jamali, Minister of Livestock & Dairy Development, Balochistan; and Zohair Naseer, CEO of Badar Expo.

The guests expressed their strong support for the event and its contributions to the industry. The Balochistan Ministers particularly commended the successful execution of the exhibition and encouraged similar initiatives in the future.

