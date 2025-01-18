WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 17, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 16-Jan-25 15-Jan-25 14-Jan-25 13-Jan-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105122 0.105101 0.105335 0.105558
Euro 0.791673 0.793695 0.791128 0.789263
Japanese yen 0.004929 0.004876 0.004902
U.K. pound 0.940998 0.942263 0.940975 0.937356
U.S. dollar 0.77071 0.770578 0.772209 0.773939
Algerian dinar 0.005678 0.005679 0.005679 0.005686
Australian dollar 0.478303 0.477373 0.47792 0.474657
Botswana pula 0.055106 0.054865 0.054827 0.054718
Brazilian real 0.127779 0.12764 0.127291 0.126724
Brunei dollar 0.563632 0.563123 0.563615 0.563438
Canadian dollar 0.535662 0.537588 0.537338 0.537047
Chilean peso 0.000769 0.000767 0.000762 0.000767
Czech koruna 0.031383 0.031469 0.031299 0.031289
Danish krone 0.10611 0.106378 0.106039 0.105792
Indian rupee 0.008911 0.008908 0.008922 0.008954
Israeli New Shekel 0.21261 0.212808 0.212671 0.210768
Korean won 0.000528 0.000527 0.000525 0.00053
Kuwaiti dinar 2.49784 2.49661 2.50108 2.50587
Malaysian ringgit 0.171364 0.171012 0.171545 0.171643
Mauritian rupee 0.016405 0.016367 0.01629 0.016293
Mexican peso 0.037101 0.037612 0.037702 0.037207
New Zealand dollar 0.433948 0.431524 0.432283 0.430736
Norwegian krone 0.067685 0.067817 0.067506 0.067406
Omani rial 2.00445 2.0041 2.00835 2.01285
Peruvian sol 0.204886 0.204667 0.205071
Philippine peso 0.013139 0.013162 0.013164 0.013265
Polish zloty 0.186014 0.186445 0.185369 0.184693
Qatari riyal 0.211734 0.211697 0.212145 0.212621
Russian ruble 0.007528 0.007495 0.007465 0.007535
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205523 0.205487 0.205922 0.206384
Singapore dollar 0.563632 0.563123 0.563615 0.563438
South African rand 0.040918 0.040795 0.040738 0.040374
Swedish krona 0.068931 0.069008 0.068722 0.068599
Swiss franc 0.84554 0.844932 0.842517 0.844174
Thai baht 0.02229 0.022172 0.022258 0.022256
Trinidadian dollar 0.114027 0.114087 0.114264 0.114464
U.A.E. dirham 0.20986 0.209824 0.210268 0.210739
Uruguayan peso 0.017526 0.017494 0.017565 0.017558
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
