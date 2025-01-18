WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 17, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 16-Jan-25 15-Jan-25 14-Jan-25 13-Jan-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105122 0.105101 0.105335 0.105558 Euro 0.791673 0.793695 0.791128 0.789263 Japanese yen 0.004929 0.004876 0.004902 U.K. pound 0.940998 0.942263 0.940975 0.937356 U.S. dollar 0.77071 0.770578 0.772209 0.773939 Algerian dinar 0.005678 0.005679 0.005679 0.005686 Australian dollar 0.478303 0.477373 0.47792 0.474657 Botswana pula 0.055106 0.054865 0.054827 0.054718 Brazilian real 0.127779 0.12764 0.127291 0.126724 Brunei dollar 0.563632 0.563123 0.563615 0.563438 Canadian dollar 0.535662 0.537588 0.537338 0.537047 Chilean peso 0.000769 0.000767 0.000762 0.000767 Czech koruna 0.031383 0.031469 0.031299 0.031289 Danish krone 0.10611 0.106378 0.106039 0.105792 Indian rupee 0.008911 0.008908 0.008922 0.008954 Israeli New Shekel 0.21261 0.212808 0.212671 0.210768 Korean won 0.000528 0.000527 0.000525 0.00053 Kuwaiti dinar 2.49784 2.49661 2.50108 2.50587 Malaysian ringgit 0.171364 0.171012 0.171545 0.171643 Mauritian rupee 0.016405 0.016367 0.01629 0.016293 Mexican peso 0.037101 0.037612 0.037702 0.037207 New Zealand dollar 0.433948 0.431524 0.432283 0.430736 Norwegian krone 0.067685 0.067817 0.067506 0.067406 Omani rial 2.00445 2.0041 2.00835 2.01285 Peruvian sol 0.204886 0.204667 0.205071 Philippine peso 0.013139 0.013162 0.013164 0.013265 Polish zloty 0.186014 0.186445 0.185369 0.184693 Qatari riyal 0.211734 0.211697 0.212145 0.212621 Russian ruble 0.007528 0.007495 0.007465 0.007535 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.205523 0.205487 0.205922 0.206384 Singapore dollar 0.563632 0.563123 0.563615 0.563438 South African rand 0.040918 0.040795 0.040738 0.040374 Swedish krona 0.068931 0.069008 0.068722 0.068599 Swiss franc 0.84554 0.844932 0.842517 0.844174 Thai baht 0.02229 0.022172 0.022258 0.022256 Trinidadian dollar 0.114027 0.114087 0.114264 0.114464 U.A.E. dirham 0.20986 0.209824 0.210268 0.210739 Uruguayan peso 0.017526 0.017494 0.017565 0.017558 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

