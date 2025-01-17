Four killed in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih

A Russian missile attack killed atleast four people and partially destroyed an educational facility in the city of Kryvyi Rih in southern-central Ukraine on Friday, officials said.

At least seven others were hurt, some of them seriously, Serhiy Lysak, the governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram.

“Each such terrorist attack is another reminder of who we are dealing with. Russia will not stop on its own - it can only be stopped by joint pressure,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who was born in Kryvyi Rih, said on Telegram.

Two five-storey buildings were also damaged and one caught fire, Lysak said.

Several explosions reverberated through the city, witnesses said on social media, after Ukraine’s air force warned of the threat of a ballistic missile attack from Russia-occupied Crimea.

Russia, which began it’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine almost three years ago, did not immediately comment on the reports from Kryvyi Rih.