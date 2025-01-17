Japan envoy calls on Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi who called on the Minister at Finance Division Thursday, said a press release issued on Thursday.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss ongoing economic reforms, bilateral relations, and opportunities for deeper economic cooperation.

Minister Aurangzeb welcomed Akamatsu on assuming his diplomatic responsibilities in Islamabad, commending Japan’s longstanding partnership with Pakistan. The minister highlighted the positive momentum in Pakistan’s macroeconomic stability, which he attributed to key reforms and structural adjustments across various sectors, including fiscal framework, taxation, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), energy, rightsizing of the federal government, and privatisation efforts.

The minister emphasised that the government remained committed to continuing its reform agenda, focusing on critical issues such as population growth and climate change vulnerability. He noted the importance of the 10-year Country Partnership Framework signed with the World Bank, aimed at addressing these challenges and fostering sustainable, inclusive economic growth.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to maintaining the trust and credibility of its bilateral and multilateral development partners, including Japan. He expressed appreciation for Japan’s diplomatic, economic, and technical support and urged Japanese investors to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, particularly in manufacturing and production, which would contribute to the country’s exportable surplus.

