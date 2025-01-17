Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 16, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corp 16-01-2025 OP-2 Gc Argon Load Trans Maritime 15-01-2025 Naphtha OP-3 MpMr Disc Alphine Marine 13-01-2025 Tanker Mogas Services B-1 Songa Disc Gac Pakistan 14-01-2025 Neptune Chemical B-5 Bison Disc Cattles Gearbulk 16-01-2025 Express Shipping B-11/B-12 Draft Load Bulk Shipping 13-01-2025 Dodger Clinkers Agencies B-13/B-14 Zhong Wang Disc Legend Shipping 15-01-2025 Teng Da General Cargo & Logistic B-14/B-15 African Load Talc Crystal 15-01-2025 Avocet Lumps Sea Service ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-25 Ken Orchid Disc Seatrader 13-01-2025 Chickpeas Shipping B-26/B-27 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder 16-01-2025 Kohima Containers Ship Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Cap Dis/Load Ocean Network 15-01-2025 Andreas Containers Express Pak.Ship Sapt-3 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 16-01-2024 Colombo Containers Agencies Sapt-4 Ever Shine Dis/Load Green Pak 15-01-2025 Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ever Shine 16-01-2025 Dis/Load Green Pak Containers Shipping Cap Andreas 16-01-2025 Dis/Load Ocean Network Containers Express Pak Ship ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Bow Neon 16-01-2025 D/2000 Chemical Gac Pakistan Hafnia Express 16-01-2025 D/5000 Mogas Alphine Marine Services X-Press 16-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Anglesey Ship Pak CmaCgm Zanzibar 16-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan M.T Quetta 17-01-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp Nobler 17-01-2025 D/4500 Chemical Eastwind Shipping Company JaruBhum 17-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Mm Madrid 17-01-2025 D/L Container Interline Shipping Uafl Liberty 17-01-2025 D/L Container Golden Shipping Lines Source 17-01-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Blessing Pakistan Msc Roberta V 17-01-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency Pakistan Kota Cabar 17-01-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta Shipping Xin Shanghai 17-01-2025 D/L Container CoscoShiping Line Pak Li Dian 3 17-01-2025 D/52740 Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistic ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Interasia Amplify 16-01-2025 Container Ship - M.T Mardan 16-01-2025 Tanker - V Noble 16-01-2025 General Cargo - Ning Jing Hai 16-01-2025 General Cargo - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Prince Zain Rice Ocean World Jan. 15, 2025 MW-2 Dulce Diva Cement Global Maritime Jan. 14, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine Jan. 14, 2025 Kelly Anne ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Jan. 16, 2025 Positano ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil GAC Jan. 15, 2025 Executive ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Fenja Rice East Wind Jan. 14, 2025 Bulker ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC White Shark LPG Merchant Jan. 10, 2025 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Jan. 15, 2025 Marine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= X-Press Kohima Container GAC Jan. 16, 2025 X-Press Anglesey Container GAC -do- CMA CGM Don Pascuale Container GAC -do- Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maritime Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine Jan. 16, 2025 Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine Jan. 16, 2025 Gas Emerald Chemicals Alpine -do- PM Duke Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths Ardmore Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do- M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do- Autaurus Palm oil Alpine -do- EVA Manila Palm oil Alpine -do- Hexagon Alpha Palm oil Alpine -do- Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do- Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do- Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine -do- Benttley Palm oil Alpine -do- Gall Palm oil Alpine -do- Rhine Palm oil Alpine -do- Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do- Asprouda Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Venus LPG Merchant Marine -do- Nord Valorous Soyabeen Alpine -do- oil Britain Bay Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Cap Andreas Container GAC Jan. 16th, 2025 Maersk Cape Town Container GAC -do- Jaru Bhum Container GAC Jan. 17th, 2025 One Reinforcement Container GAC -do- X-Press Salween Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

