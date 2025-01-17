AIRLINK 200.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.39%)
Markets Print 2025-01-17

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 17 Jan, 2025 02:56am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 16, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan National
                  Sargodha       Crude Oil      Ship Corp          16-01-2025
OP-2              Gc Argon       Load           Trans Maritime     15-01-2025
                                 Naphtha
OP-3              MpMr           Disc           Alphine Marine     13-01-2025
                  Tanker         Mogas          Services
B-1               Songa          Disc           Gac Pakistan       14-01-2025
                  Neptune        Chemical
B-5               Bison          Disc Cattles   Gearbulk           16-01-2025
                  Express                       Shipping
B-11/B-12         Draft          Load           Bulk Shipping      13-01-2025
                  Dodger         Clinkers       Agencies
B-13/B-14         Zhong Wang     Disc           Legend Shipping    15-01-2025
                  Teng Da        General Cargo  & Logistic
B-14/B-15         African        Load Talc      Crystal            15-01-2025
                  Avocet         Lumps          Sea Service
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25              Ken Orchid     Disc           Seatrader          13-01-2025
                                 Chickpeas      Shipping
B-26/B-27         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeder     16-01-2025
                  Kohima         Containers     Ship Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Cap            Dis/Load       Ocean Network      15-01-2025
                  Andreas        Containers     Express Pak.Ship
Sapt-3            Kmtc           Dis/Load       United Marine      16-01-2024
                  Colombo        Containers     Agencies
Sapt-4            Ever Shine     Dis/Load       Green Pak          15-01-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ever Shine        16-01-2025     Dis/Load                           Green Pak
                                 Containers                          Shipping
Cap Andreas       16-01-2025     Dis/Load                       Ocean Network
                                 Containers                  Express Pak Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Neon          16-01-2025     D/2000 Chemical                 Gac Pakistan
Hafnia Express    16-01-2025     D/5000 Mogas                  Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
X-Press           16-01-2025     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Anglesey                                                             Ship Pak
CmaCgm
Zanzibar          16-01-2025     D/L Container                CmaCgm Pakistan
M.T Quetta        17-01-2025     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                          Ship Corp
Nobler            17-01-2025     D/4500 Chemical                     Eastwind
                                                             Shipping Company
JaruBhum          17-01-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Mm Madrid         17-01-2025     D/L Container             Interline Shipping
Uafl Liberty      17-01-2025     D/L Container                Golden Shipping
                                                                        Lines
Source            17-01-2025     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
Blessing                                                             Pakistan
Msc Roberta V     17-01-2025     D/L Container                     Msc Agency
                                                                     Pakistan
Kota Cabar        17-01-2025     D/L Container                  Pacific Delta
                                                                     Shipping
Xin Shanghai      17-01-2025     D/L Container                   CoscoShiping
                                                                     Line Pak
Li Dian 3         17-01-2025     D/52740                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                     & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Interasia
Amplify           16-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T Mardan        16-01-2025     Tanker                                     -
V Noble           16-01-2025     General Cargo                              -
Ning Jing Hai     16-01-2025     General Cargo                              -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Prince Zain    Rice           Ocean World     Jan. 15, 2025
MW-2              Dulce Diva     Cement         Global Maritime Jan. 14, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Maritime       Palm oil       Alpine          Jan. 14, 2025
                  Kelly Anne
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Jan. 16, 2025
                  Positano
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gas oil        GAC             Jan. 15, 2025
                  Executive
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Fenja          Rice           East Wind       Jan. 14, 2025
                  Bulker
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              White Shark    LPG            Merchant        Jan. 10, 2025
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Maya Gas-1     LPG            Merchant        Jan. 15, 2025
                                                Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
X-Press
Kohima            Container      GAC                            Jan. 16, 2025
X-Press
Anglesey          Container      GAC                                     -do-
CMA CGM
Don Pascuale      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Al-Thakhira       LNG            GSA                                     -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maritime
Kelly Anne        Palm oil       Alpine                         Jan. 16, 2025
Maya Gas-1        LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
OM Singapore      Palm oil       Alpine                         Jan. 16, 2025
Gas Emerald       Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
PM Duke           Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
Ardmore
Cheyenne          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
M TM Amazon       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Autaurus          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
EVA Manila        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hexagon Alpha     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Artemida          Palm oil       Trans Marine                            -do-
Meissa            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Torm Diana        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Benttley          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Gall              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Rhine             Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Rich Rainbow      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Asprouda          Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Venus             LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Nord Valorous     Soyabeen       Alpine                                  -do-
                  oil
Britain Bay       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Cap Andreas       Container      GAC                          Jan. 16th, 2025
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                                     -do-
Jaru Bhum         Container      GAC                          Jan. 17th, 2025
One
Reinforcement     Container      GAC                                     -do-
X-Press
Salween           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Shipping Intelligence report

Shipping Intelligence

