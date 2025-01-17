KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (January 16, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Pakistan National
Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corp 16-01-2025
OP-2 Gc Argon Load Trans Maritime 15-01-2025
Naphtha
OP-3 MpMr Disc Alphine Marine 13-01-2025
Tanker Mogas Services
B-1 Songa Disc Gac Pakistan 14-01-2025
Neptune Chemical
B-5 Bison Disc Cattles Gearbulk 16-01-2025
Express Shipping
B-11/B-12 Draft Load Bulk Shipping 13-01-2025
Dodger Clinkers Agencies
B-13/B-14 Zhong Wang Disc Legend Shipping 15-01-2025
Teng Da General Cargo & Logistic
B-14/B-15 African Load Talc Crystal 15-01-2025
Avocet Lumps Sea Service
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-25 Ken Orchid Disc Seatrader 13-01-2025
Chickpeas Shipping
B-26/B-27 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder 16-01-2025
Kohima Containers Ship Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Cap Dis/Load Ocean Network 15-01-2025
Andreas Containers Express Pak.Ship
Sapt-3 Kmtc Dis/Load United Marine 16-01-2024
Colombo Containers Agencies
Sapt-4 Ever Shine Dis/Load Green Pak 15-01-2025
Containers Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ever Shine 16-01-2025 Dis/Load Green Pak
Containers Shipping
Cap Andreas 16-01-2025 Dis/Load Ocean Network
Containers Express Pak Ship
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Bow Neon 16-01-2025 D/2000 Chemical Gac Pakistan
Hafnia Express 16-01-2025 D/5000 Mogas Alphine Marine
Services
X-Press 16-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Anglesey Ship Pak
CmaCgm
Zanzibar 16-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Pakistan
M.T Quetta 17-01-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp
Nobler 17-01-2025 D/4500 Chemical Eastwind
Shipping Company
JaruBhum 17-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Mm Madrid 17-01-2025 D/L Container Interline Shipping
Uafl Liberty 17-01-2025 D/L Container Golden Shipping
Lines
Source 17-01-2025 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Blessing Pakistan
Msc Roberta V 17-01-2025 D/L Container Msc Agency
Pakistan
Kota Cabar 17-01-2025 D/L Container Pacific Delta
Shipping
Xin Shanghai 17-01-2025 D/L Container CoscoShiping
Line Pak
Li Dian 3 17-01-2025 D/52740 Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistic
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Interasia
Amplify 16-01-2025 Container Ship -
M.T Mardan 16-01-2025 Tanker -
V Noble 16-01-2025 General Cargo -
Ning Jing Hai 16-01-2025 General Cargo -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Prince Zain Rice Ocean World Jan. 15, 2025
MW-2 Dulce Diva Cement Global Maritime Jan. 14, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine Jan. 14, 2025
Kelly Anne
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Jan. 16, 2025
Positano
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gas oil GAC Jan. 15, 2025
Executive
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Fenja Rice East Wind Jan. 14, 2025
Bulker
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC White Shark LPG Merchant Jan. 10, 2025
Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Jan. 15, 2025
Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
X-Press
Kohima Container GAC Jan. 16, 2025
X-Press
Anglesey Container GAC -do-
CMA CGM
Don Pascuale Container GAC -do-
Al-Thakhira LNG GSA -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maritime
Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine Jan. 16, 2025
Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine Jan. 16, 2025
Gas Emerald Chemicals Alpine -do-
PM Duke Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
Ardmore
Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do-
M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do-
Autaurus Palm oil Alpine -do-
EVA Manila Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hexagon Alpha Palm oil Alpine -do-
Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do-
Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do-
Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine -do-
Benttley Palm oil Alpine -do-
Gall Palm oil Alpine -do-
Rhine Palm oil Alpine -do-
Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do-
Asprouda Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Venus LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Nord Valorous Soyabeen Alpine -do-
oil
Britain Bay Coal Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Cap Andreas Container GAC Jan. 16th, 2025
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC -do-
Jaru Bhum Container GAC Jan. 17th, 2025
One
Reinforcement Container GAC -do-
X-Press
Salween Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
