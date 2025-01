TEHRAN: Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Thursday hailed Palestinian “resistance” after a Gaza ceasefire deal between Israel and Tehran-backed Hamas was announced.

Despite ceasefire, 32 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes

“Today, the world realised that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance forced the Zionist regime to retreat,” a post on his account on X said, adding that Israel was “defeated”.