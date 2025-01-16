AIRLINK 202.07 Decreased By ▼ -3.74 (-1.82%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
FCCL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.23%)
FLYNG 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.22%)
HUBC 132.76 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.2%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
KEL 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.81%)
KOSM 6.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.35%)
OGDC 220.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-0.66%)
PACE 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
PAEL 42.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.97%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 189.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.5%)
PRL 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.78%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.23%)
SEARL 102.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.32%)
SILK 1.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.96%)
SYM 18.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.52%)
TELE 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
TPLP 13.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
TRG 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.5%)
WAVESAPP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.67%)
YOUW 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.25%)
BR100 12,078 Increased By 44.1 (0.37%)
BR30 36,868 Increased By 90.5 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,633 Increased By 137.1 (0.12%)
KSE30 36,076 Increased By 73.1 (0.2%)
Jan 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil rises as US inventory decline heightens supply concerns

Reuters Published January 16, 2025 Updated January 16, 2025 10:45am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices gained for a second session on Thursday, supported by worries over supply amid US sanctions on Russia, a larger-than-forecast fall in US crude oil stocks, and an improving global demand outlook.

Brent crude futures rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.28 per barrel by 0446 GMT, after rising 2.6% in the previous session to their highest since July 26 last year.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $80.32 a barrel, after gaining 3.3% on Wednesday to their highest since July 19.

US crude oil stocks fell last week to their lowest since April 2022 as exports rose and imports fell, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

The 2 million-barrel draw was more than the 992,000-barrel fall analysts had expected in a Reuters poll.

The drop added to a tightened global supply outlook after the US imposed broader sanctions on Russian oil producers and tankers.

The new US sanction measures have sent Moscow’s top customers scouring the globe for replacement barrels, while shipping rates have surged too.

The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed hundreds of additional sanctions targeting Russia’s military industrial base and evasion schemes.

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, which have been curtailing output collectively over the past two years, are likely to be cautious about increasing supply despite the recent price rally, said Commodity Context founder Rory Johnston.

Oil rises as traders assess sanctions impact

“The producer group has had its optimism dashed so frequently over the past year that it is likely to err on the side of caution before beginning the cut-easing process,” Johnston said.

Limiting oil’s gains, Israel and Hamas agreed to a deal to halt fighting in Gaza and exchange Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, according to an official.

On the demand front, global oil expanded by 1.2 million barrels per day in the first two weeks in 2025 from the same period a year earlier, slightly below expectations, JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note.

The analysts expect oil demand to grow by 1.4 million bpd year-on-year in coming weeks, driven by heightened travel activities in India, where a huge festival gathering is taking place, as well as by travel for Lunar New Year celebrations in China at the end of January.

Some investors are also eying potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve before the end of the year following data on an easing in core US inflation - which could lend support to economic activities and energy consumption.

Oil WTI crude oil prices Brent crude oil US WTI crude prices WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil rises as US inventory decline heightens supply concerns

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Aurangzeb for innovative solutions to accelerate financial inclusion

Prime Minister’s Youth Programme: loan limit for SMEs raised to Rs1.5mn

5MFY25: LSM sector sees 1.25pc contraction YoY

Economy’s growth model needs urgent overhaul: World Bank

Budget formulation process: OICCI president meets finance minister

Nepra issues daily penalty warning to KE, Discos

EV stations’ charging tariff cut to Rs39.70/unit

Afghan transit trade especially via Gwadar Port: Govt to swap bank guarantee for insurance bond

Independent market being set up: Govt to stop purchasing power soon, NA told

Read more stories