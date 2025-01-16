Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 15, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= MW-1 Centurion Steel Coil Alpine Jan. 14, 2025 Buyo MW-2 Dulce Diva Cement Global Jan. 14, 2025 Maritime ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Cap Dis/Load Ocean Network 15-01-2025 Andreas Containers Express Pak.Ship Sapt-3 Interasia Dis/Load Rahmat 13-01-2024 Amplify Containers Shipping Sapt-4 Ever Shine Dis/Load Green Pak 15-01-2025 Containers Shipping ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.T Sargodha 15-01-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp Baru 15-01-2025 D/37000 Alphine Marine Soyabean Oil Services Med Pakize 15-01-2025 D/2000 Alphine Marine Chemical Services X-Press 15-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Kohima Ship Pak Bison Express 15-01-2025 D/1950 Cattles Gearbulk Shipping Bow Neon 16-01-2025 D/2000 Chemical Gac Pakistan Kmtc Colombo 16-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine Agencies X-Press 16-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Anglesey Ship Pak CmaCgm 16-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm Zanzibar Pakistan Xin Luo 88 16-01-2025 L/55500 Gearbulk Shipping General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Xin Hang Zhou 15-01-2025 Container Ship - Addison 15-01-2025 Container Ship - Hyundai Force 15-01-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Centurion Buyo Steel Coil Alpine Jan. 14, 2025 MW-2 Dulce Diva Cement Global Maritime Jan. 14, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine Jan. 14, 2025 Kelly Anne ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Fenja Bulker Rice East Wind Jan. 14, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EETL Al-Thakhira LNG GSA Jan. 14, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC White Shark LPG Merchant Jan. 10, 2025 Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Kaisa-1 LPG Merchant Jan. 14, 2025 Marine ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= APacific Julia Gas oil GAC Jan. 15, 2025 Marangas Asclepius LNG GSA -do- Maersk Saratoga, Container Gulf Agency -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Kaisa-1 LPG Merchant Marine Jan. 15, 2025 Centurion Buyo Steel Coil Alpine -do- X-Press Kohima Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Prince Zain Rice Ocean World Jan. 15, 2025 Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do- Hafnia Executive Gas oil GAC -do- OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do- Ardmore Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do- M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do- Autaurus Palm oil Alpine -do- EVA Manila Palm oil Alpine -do- Hexagon Alpha Palm oil Alpine -do- Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do- Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do- Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine -do- Benttley Palm oil Alpine -do- Gall Palm oil Alpine -do- Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do- Asprouda Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Venus LPG Merchant Marine -do- Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do- Britain Bay Coal Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= X-Press Kohima Container GAC Jan. 15th, 2025 MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- X-Press Anglesey Container GAC -do- CMA CGM Don Pascuale Container GAC -do- Jaru Bhum Container GAC Jan. 16th, 2025 Cap Andreas Container GAC -do- Maersk Cape Town Container GAC -do- W Kyrenia Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

