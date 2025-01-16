AIRLINK 205.81 Increased By ▲ 5.52 (2.76%)
Jan 16, 2025

Shipping Intelligence

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 16 Jan, 2025 03:04am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 15, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
MW-1              Centurion      Steel Coil     Alpine          Jan. 14, 2025
                  Buyo
MW-2              Dulce Diva     Cement         Global          Jan. 14, 2025
                                                Maritime
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Cap            Dis/Load       Ocean Network      15-01-2025
                  Andreas        Containers     Express Pak.Ship
Sapt-3            Interasia      Dis/Load       Rahmat             13-01-2024
                  Amplify        Containers     Shipping
Sapt-4            Ever Shine     Dis/Load       Green Pak          15-01-2025
                                 Containers     Shipping
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.T Sargodha      15-01-2025     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                          Ship Corp
Baru              15-01-2025     D/37000                       Alphine Marine
                                 Soyabean Oil                        Services
Med Pakize        15-01-2025     D/2000                        Alphine Marine
                                 Chemical                            Services
X-Press           15-01-2025     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Kohima                                                               Ship Pak
Bison Express     15-01-2025     D/1950 Cattles             Gearbulk Shipping
Bow Neon          16-01-2025     D/2000 Chemical                 Gac Pakistan
Kmtc Colombo      16-01-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
X-Press           16-01-2025     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
Anglesey                                                             Ship Pak
CmaCgm            16-01-2025     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Zanzibar                                                             Pakistan
Xin Luo 88        16-01-2025     L/55500                    Gearbulk Shipping
                                 General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Hang Zhou     15-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Addison           15-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Hyundai Force     15-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Centurion Buyo Steel Coil     Alpine          Jan. 14, 2025
MW-2              Dulce Diva     Cement         Global Maritime Jan. 14, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Maritime       Palm oil       Alpine          Jan. 14, 2025
                  Kelly Anne
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Fenja Bulker   Rice           East Wind       Jan. 14, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EETL              Al-Thakhira    LNG            GSA             Jan. 14, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              White Shark    LPG            Merchant        Jan. 10, 2025
                                                Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Kaisa-1        LPG            Merchant        Jan. 14, 2025
                                                Marine
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
APacific Julia    Gas oil        GAC                            Jan. 15, 2025
Marangas
Asclepius         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Maersk
Saratoga,         Container      Gulf Agency                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Kaisa-1           LPG            Merchant Marine                Jan. 15, 2025
Centurion Buyo    Steel Coil     Alpine                                  -do-
X-Press Kohima    Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Prince Zain       Rice           Ocean World                    Jan. 15, 2025
Maya Gas-1        LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Hafnia Executive  Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
OM Singapore      Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
PM Duke           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ardmore
Cheyenne          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
M TM Amazon       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Autaurus          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
EVA Manila        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hexagon Alpha     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Artemida          Palm oil       Trans Marine                            -do-
Meissa            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Torm Diana        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Benttley          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Gall              Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Rich Rainbow      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Asprouda          Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Venus             LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Nord Valorous     Soyabeen oil   Alpine                                  -do-
Britain Bay       Coal           Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
X-Press Kohima    Container      GAC                          Jan. 15th, 2025
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
X-Press
Anglesey          Container      GAC                                     -do-
CMA CGM
Don Pascuale      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Jaru Bhum         Container      GAC                          Jan. 16th, 2025
Cap Andreas       Container      GAC                                     -do-
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                                     -do-
W Kyrenia         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Shipping Intelligence

