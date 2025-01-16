KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (January 15, 2025).
Alongside East Wharf
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
MW-1 Centurion Steel Coil Alpine Jan. 14, 2025
Buyo
MW-2 Dulce Diva Cement Global Jan. 14, 2025
Maritime
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
Sapt-2 Cap Dis/Load Ocean Network 15-01-2025
Andreas Containers Express Pak.Ship
Sapt-3 Interasia Dis/Load Rahmat 13-01-2024
Amplify Containers Shipping
Sapt-4 Ever Shine Dis/Load Green Pak 15-01-2025
Containers Shipping
Expected Sailing
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Expected Arrivals
M.T Sargodha 15-01-2025 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp
Baru 15-01-2025 D/37000 Alphine Marine
Soyabean Oil Services
Med Pakize 15-01-2025 D/2000 Alphine Marine
Chemical Services
X-Press 15-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Kohima Ship Pak
Bison Express 15-01-2025 D/1950 Cattles Gearbulk Shipping
Bow Neon 16-01-2025 D/2000 Chemical Gac Pakistan
Kmtc Colombo 16-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
X-Press 16-01-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Anglesey Ship Pak
CmaCgm 16-01-2025 D/L Container CmaCgm
Zanzibar Pakistan
Xin Luo 88 16-01-2025 L/55500 Gearbulk Shipping
General Cargo
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
Xin Hang Zhou 15-01-2025 Container Ship -
Addison 15-01-2025 Container Ship -
Hyundai Force 15-01-2025 Container Ship -
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
MW-1 Centurion Buyo Steel Coil Alpine Jan. 14, 2025
MW-2 Dulce Diva Cement Global Maritime Jan. 14, 2025
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
LCT Maritime Palm oil Alpine Jan. 14, 2025
Kelly Anne
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
FAP Fenja Bulker Rice East Wind Jan. 14, 2025
ENGRO ELENGY TERMINAL
EETL Al-Thakhira LNG GSA Jan. 14, 2025
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
SSGC White Shark LPG Merchant Jan. 10, 2025
Marine
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
EVTL Kaisa-1 LPG Merchant Jan. 14, 2025
Marine
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
APacific Julia Gas oil GAC Jan. 15, 2025
Marangas
Asclepius LNG GSA -do-
Maersk
Saratoga, Container Gulf Agency -do-
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Kaisa-1 LPG Merchant Marine Jan. 15, 2025
Centurion Buyo Steel Coil Alpine -do-
X-Press Kohima Container GAC -do-
OUTERANCHORAGE
Prince Zain Rice Ocean World Jan. 15, 2025
Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Hafnia Executive Gas oil GAC -do-
OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ardmore
Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do-
M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do-
Autaurus Palm oil Alpine -do-
EVA Manila Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hexagon Alpha Palm oil Alpine -do-
Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do-
Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do-
Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine -do-
Benttley Palm oil Alpine -do-
Gall Palm oil Alpine -do-
Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do-
Asprouda Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Venus LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do-
Britain Bay Coal Alpine -do-
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
X-Press Kohima Container GAC Jan. 15th, 2025
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
X-Press
Anglesey Container GAC -do-
CMA CGM
Don Pascuale Container GAC -do-
Jaru Bhum Container GAC Jan. 16th, 2025
Cap Andreas Container GAC -do-
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC -do-
W Kyrenia Container GAC -do-
