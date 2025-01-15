AIRLINK 200.29 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.39%)
Pakistan

Bangladesh’s PSO of Armed Forces Division arrives

Press Release Published 15 Jan, 2025 02:59am

RAWALPINDI: Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan, principal staff officer (PSO) of the Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh, along with his delegation, is visiting Pakistan, said a press release issued on Tuesday.

Today he held a detailed meeting with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ).

The discussions focused on matters of mutual strategic interest and explored avenues for enhancing bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations. Both sides emphasised the importance of strengthening military ties and reaffirmed their commitment to insulating this partnership from any external disruptions.

General Mirza and Lieutenant General Kamrul Hassan agreed on the critical need for continued collaboration in promoting regional peace, security, and stability.

The CJCSC reiterated that both countries share a common vision for a secure and prosperous future, underpinned by robust defence cooperation.

Lieutenant General Kamrul Hassan lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and expressed deep admiration for their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism, recognising the resilience and dedication displayed by the forces.

PSO Armed Forces Division Lieutenant General S M Kamrul Hassan

