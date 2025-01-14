AIRLINK 201.00 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.75%)
BOP 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
CNERGY 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
FCCL 35.01 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.71%)
FFL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
FLYNG 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.24%)
HUBC 127.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.93%)
MLCF 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.25%)
OGDC 223.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-0.72%)
PACE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.8%)
PAEL 42.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.28%)
PIAHCLA 17.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.8%)
PIBTL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 193.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.46%)
PRL 41.10 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.04%)
PTC 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.48%)
SEARL 101.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.53%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1%)
SSGC 44.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.35%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.72%)
TELE 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.26%)
TPLP 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.69%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (3.9%)
WAVESAPP 10.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.35%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
YOUW 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.99%)
BR100 12,035 Increased By 67.5 (0.56%)
BR30 36,784 Increased By 100.8 (0.27%)
KSE100 114,925 Increased By 695.4 (0.61%)
KSE30 36,156 Increased By 172.2 (0.48%)
Technology

EU reassesses tech probes into Apple, Google and Meta, FT reports

Reuters Published 14 Jan, 2025 12:28pm

The European Commission is reassessing its probes into tech giants including Apple, Meta and Alphabet’s Google, as the companies urge incoming US President Donald Trump to intervene against what they characterize as overzealous European Union enforcement, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The review could lead to Brussels reducing or changing the range of the probes, and will cover all cases launched since March 2024 under the European Union’s landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), the reported said, citing sources.

The DMA is one of the most stringent regulations targeting tech giants’ market dominance, imposing tougher obligations to moderate content, allow fair competition and make it easier for consumers to switch between services.

All decisions and potential fines will be paused while the review is completed, but technical work on the cases will continue, the newspaper said.

EU lawmakers vote for tougher AI rules as draft moves to final stage

European regulators are now waiting for political direction to take final decisions on the Google, Apple and Meta cases, the it added.

Apple, Meta, Google and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The DMA took effect in 2022 with the aim of curbing the power of Big Tech and ensuring a level playing field for smaller rivals.

