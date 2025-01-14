Markets Print 2025-01-14
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 13, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 12.87 13.37
2-Week 12.81 13.31
1-Month 12.60 13.10
3-Month 11.63 11.88
6-Month 11.62 11.87
9-Month 11.59 12.09
1-Year 11.56 12.06
==========================
Data source: SBP
