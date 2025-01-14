AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
Markets Print 2025-01-14

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 13, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (January 13, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      12.87    13.37
2-Week      12.81    13.31
1-Month     12.60    13.10
3-Month     11.63    11.88
6-Month     11.62    11.87
9-Month     11.59    12.09
1-Year      11.56    12.06
==========================

Data source: SBP

KIBOR kibor rates

