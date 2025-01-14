Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (January 13, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan Nation 13-01-2025 Crude Oil Ship Corp OP-3 MpMr Disc Alphine Marine 13-01-2025 Tanker Mogas Services B-1 Yateeka Load Eastwind 10-01-2025 Molasses Shipping Co B-11/B-12 Chris Gr Load Crystal Sea 10-01-2025 Clinker Services B-11/B-10 Annita Disc Seahawks 11-01-2025 General Cargo Asia Global B-13/B-14 Akour II Load Bulk Shipping 05-01-2025 Clinkers Agencies B-14/B-15 Star Load Ocean Services 10-01-2025 Greenwich Clinkers B-16/B-17 Ning Jing Disc Seahawks 11-01-2025 Hai General Cargo ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Wawasan Disc Alphine Marine 13-01-2025 Topaz Base Oil Services B-26/B-27 Xin Hang Dis/Load CoscoShiping 12-01-2025 Zhou Containers Line Pak ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Cscl Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 11-01-2024 Neptune Containers Sapt-3 Apl Dis/Load CmaCgm 11-01-2025 Antwerp Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Addison 13-01-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Interasia Amplify 09-01-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping Zhong Wang 13-01-2025 D/50624 Legend Shipping Teng Da General Cargo & Logistic Songa Neptune 14-01-2025 D/17300 Chemical Gac Pakistan Gc Argon 14-01-2025 L/15000 Napththa Trans Maritime Med Pakize 14-01-2025 D/2000 Chemical Alphine Marine Services Crystal St. Petersburg 14-01-2025 D/L Container Pak Shaheen Hyundai Force 14-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine Services Cap Andreas 14-01-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Princess Masa 14-01-2025 D/3300 Seahawks General Cargo Asia Global Nasc Gem 14-01-2025 L/21000 Crystal Sea Mill Scale Services ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= X-Press Cassiopeia 13-01-2025 Container Ship - Ocean Hope 13-01-2025 Tanker - Safeen Power 13-01-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Adventure Steel Coil GAC Jan. 12, 2025 MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal Jan. 09, 2025 Mohammad Sea Ship ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Nymph Palm oil Alpine Jan. 12, 2025 Thetis ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Cussler Container GAC Jan. 12, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Pacific Julia Gas oil GAC Jan. 12, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP African Plover Rice Ocean Service Jan. 07, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC LPG TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- SSGC White Shark LPG Merchant Marine Jan. 10, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Cussler Container GAC Jan. 13, 2025 African Plover Rice Ocean Service -do- Chemroad Zenith Chemicals Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Korea Chemi Chemicals East Wind Jan. 13, 2025 Marangas Asclepius LNG GSA -do- Maritime Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do- PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do- Ardmore Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do- M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do- Autaurus Palm oil Alpine -do- EVA Manila Palm oil Alpine -do- Hexagon Alpha Palm oil Alpine -do- Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do- Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do- Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine -do- Hafnia Executive Gas oil GAC -do- Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do- Asprouda Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do- Venus LPG Merchant Marine -do- Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do- Centurion Buyo Steel Coil Alpine -do- Dulce Diva Cement Global Maritime -do- Prince Zain Rice Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= X-Press Kohima Container GAC Jan. 14th, 2025 Cap Andreas Container Ocean Network -do- =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025