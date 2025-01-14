AIRLINK 197.55 Increased By ▲ 7.91 (4.17%)
Jan 14, 2025
Markets Print 2025-01-14

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 14 Jan, 2025 03:12am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (January 13, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T Mardan     Disc           Pakistan Nation    13-01-2025
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corp
OP-3              MpMr           Disc           Alphine Marine     13-01-2025
                  Tanker         Mogas          Services
B-1               Yateeka        Load           Eastwind           10-01-2025
                                 Molasses       Shipping Co
B-11/B-12         Chris Gr       Load           Crystal Sea        10-01-2025
                                 Clinker        Services
B-11/B-10         Annita         Disc           Seahawks           11-01-2025
                                 General Cargo  Asia Global
B-13/B-14         Akour II       Load           Bulk Shipping      05-01-2025
                                 Clinkers       Agencies
B-14/B-15         Star           Load           Ocean Services     10-01-2025
                  Greenwich      Clinkers
B-16/B-17         Ning Jing      Disc           Seahawks           11-01-2025
                  Hai            General Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Wawasan        Disc           Alphine Marine     13-01-2025
                  Topaz          Base Oil       Services
B-26/B-27         Xin Hang       Dis/Load       CoscoShiping       12-01-2025
                  Zhou           Containers     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Cscl           Dis/Load       Oocl Pakistan      11-01-2024
                  Neptune        Containers
Sapt-3            Apl            Dis/Load       CmaCgm             11-01-2025
                  Antwerp        Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Addison           13-01-2025     D/L Container                       Oceansea
                                                                     Shipping
Interasia
Amplify           09-01-2025     D/L Container                Rahmat Shipping
Zhong Wang        13-01-2025     D/50624                      Legend Shipping
Teng Da                          General Cargo                     & Logistic
Songa Neptune     14-01-2025     D/17300 Chemical                Gac Pakistan
Gc Argon          14-01-2025     L/15000 Napththa              Trans Maritime
Med Pakize        14-01-2025     D/2000 Chemical               Alphine Marine
                                                                     Services
Crystal St.
Petersburg        14-01-2025     D/L Container                    Pak Shaheen
Hyundai Force     14-01-2025     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Services
Cap Andreas       14-01-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Princess Masa     14-01-2025     D/3300                              Seahawks
                                 General Cargo                    Asia Global
Nasc Gem          14-01-2025     L/21000                          Crystal Sea
                                 Mill Scale                          Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Cassiopeia        13-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
Ocean Hope        13-01-2025     Tanker                                     -
Safeen Power      13-01-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Adventure      Steel Coil     GAC             Jan. 12, 2025
MW-2              Haj            Cement         Crystal         Jan. 09, 2025
                  Mohammad                      Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Nymph          Palm oil       Alpine          Jan. 12, 2025
                  Thetis
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Cussler        Container      GAC             Jan. 12, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Pacific Julia  Gas oil        GAC             Jan. 12, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               African Plover Rice           Ocean Service   Jan. 07, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC              White Shark    LPG            Merchant Marine Jan. 10, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Cussler           Container      GAC                            Jan. 13, 2025
African Plover    Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Chemroad
Zenith            Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Korea Chemi       Chemicals      East Wind                      Jan. 13, 2025
Marangas
Asclepius         LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne        Palm oil       Alpine                    Waiting for Berths
OM Singapore      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
PM Duke           Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Ardmore
Cheyenne          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
M TM Amazon       Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Autaurus          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
EVA Manila        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hexagon Alpha     Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Artemida          Palm oil       Trans Marine                            -do-
Meissa            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Torm Diana        Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Hafnia
Executive         Gas oil        GAC                                     -do-
Rich Rainbow      Gas oil        Alpine                                  -do-
Asprouda          Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Maya Gas-1        LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Venus             LPG            Merchant Marine                         -do-
Nord Valorous     Soyabeen oil   Alpine                                  -do-
Centurion Buyo    Steel Coil     Alpine                                  -do-
Dulce Diva        Cement         Global Maritime                         -do-
Prince Zain       Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
X-Press Kohima    Container      GAC                          Jan. 14th, 2025
Cap Andreas       Container      Ocean Network                           -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Comments

