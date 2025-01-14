KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (January 13, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Mardan Disc Pakistan Nation 13-01-2025
Crude Oil Ship Corp
OP-3 MpMr Disc Alphine Marine 13-01-2025
Tanker Mogas Services
B-1 Yateeka Load Eastwind 10-01-2025
Molasses Shipping Co
B-11/B-12 Chris Gr Load Crystal Sea 10-01-2025
Clinker Services
B-11/B-10 Annita Disc Seahawks 11-01-2025
General Cargo Asia Global
B-13/B-14 Akour II Load Bulk Shipping 05-01-2025
Clinkers Agencies
B-14/B-15 Star Load Ocean Services 10-01-2025
Greenwich Clinkers
B-16/B-17 Ning Jing Disc Seahawks 11-01-2025
Hai General Cargo
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Wawasan Disc Alphine Marine 13-01-2025
Topaz Base Oil Services
B-26/B-27 Xin Hang Dis/Load CoscoShiping 12-01-2025
Zhou Containers Line Pak
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Cscl Dis/Load Oocl Pakistan 11-01-2024
Neptune Containers
Sapt-3 Apl Dis/Load CmaCgm 11-01-2025
Antwerp Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Addison 13-01-2025 D/L Container Oceansea
Shipping
Interasia
Amplify 09-01-2025 D/L Container Rahmat Shipping
Zhong Wang 13-01-2025 D/50624 Legend Shipping
Teng Da General Cargo & Logistic
Songa Neptune 14-01-2025 D/17300 Chemical Gac Pakistan
Gc Argon 14-01-2025 L/15000 Napththa Trans Maritime
Med Pakize 14-01-2025 D/2000 Chemical Alphine Marine
Services
Crystal St.
Petersburg 14-01-2025 D/L Container Pak Shaheen
Hyundai Force 14-01-2025 D/L Container United Marine
Services
Cap Andreas 14-01-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Princess Masa 14-01-2025 D/3300 Seahawks
General Cargo Asia Global
Nasc Gem 14-01-2025 L/21000 Crystal Sea
Mill Scale Services
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
X-Press
Cassiopeia 13-01-2025 Container Ship -
Ocean Hope 13-01-2025 Tanker -
Safeen Power 13-01-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Adventure Steel Coil GAC Jan. 12, 2025
MW-2 Haj Cement Crystal Jan. 09, 2025
Mohammad Sea Ship
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Nymph Palm oil Alpine Jan. 12, 2025
Thetis
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Cussler Container GAC Jan. 12, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Pacific Julia Gas oil GAC Jan. 12, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP African Plover Rice Ocean Service Jan. 07, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC LPG TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
SSGC White Shark LPG Merchant Marine Jan. 10, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Cussler Container GAC Jan. 13, 2025
African Plover Rice Ocean Service -do-
Chemroad
Zenith Chemicals Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Korea Chemi Chemicals East Wind Jan. 13, 2025
Marangas
Asclepius LNG GSA -do-
Maritime
Kelly Anne Palm oil Alpine Waiting for Berths
OM Singapore Palm oil Alpine -do-
PM Duke Palm oil Alpine -do-
Ardmore
Cheyenne Palm oil Alpine -do-
M TM Amazon Palm oil Alpine -do-
Autaurus Palm oil Alpine -do-
EVA Manila Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hexagon Alpha Palm oil Alpine -do-
Artemida Palm oil Trans Marine -do-
Meissa Palm oil Alpine -do-
Torm Diana Palm oil Alpine -do-
Hafnia
Executive Gas oil GAC -do-
Rich Rainbow Gas oil Alpine -do-
Asprouda Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Maya Gas-1 LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Venus LPG Merchant Marine -do-
Nord Valorous Soyabeen oil Alpine -do-
Centurion Buyo Steel Coil Alpine -do-
Dulce Diva Cement Global Maritime -do-
Prince Zain Rice Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
X-Press Kohima Container GAC Jan. 14th, 2025
Cap Andreas Container Ocean Network -do-
=============================================================================
