Pakistan Print 2025-01-13

UAF to hold workshop titled ‘Industrial Hemp Value Chain’

Press Release Published 13 Jan, 2025 03:06am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad is holding three-day international stakeholder workshop and exhibition on Industrial Hemp Value Chain from January 15 in which eminent experts from China, US, Japan, Mongolia, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Italy and Pakistan will participate.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan has constituted a committee for the foolproof arrangement of the workshop in which Dr. Saddam Hussain is the chief organizer and Dr. Assad Farooq is the co-organizer.

The workshop aims to bring together global experts, policy makers and industry to discuss the development, challenges and opportunity in the industrial hemp value chain. As the world continues to recognize the significance of hemp as a versatile and sustainable resource, the workshop will be a step forward in shaping its future in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UAF Industrial Hemp Value Chain

