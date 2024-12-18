AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.96%)
AIRLINK 207.77 Increased By ▲ 17.83 (9.39%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.78%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
DCL 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
DFML 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
DGKC 103.46 Decreased By ▼ -6.36 (-5.79%)
FCCL 36.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-4.74%)
FFBL 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -4.67 (-4.85%)
FFL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
HUBC 139.43 Increased By ▲ 10.60 (8.23%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.89%)
KEL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.55%)
KOSM 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.63%)
MLCF 47.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-5.4%)
NBP 73.76 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.84%)
OGDC 222.66 Decreased By ▼ -10.63 (-4.56%)
PAEL 38.11 Increased By ▲ 2.99 (8.51%)
PIBTL 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
PPL 205.85 Decreased By ▼ -5.55 (-2.63%)
PRL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (9.12%)
PTC 26.62 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.23%)
SEARL 110.24 Decreased By ▼ -4.56 (-3.97%)
TELE 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.91%)
TOMCL 38.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.01%)
TPLP 13.77 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (7.66%)
TREET 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.81%)
TRG 60.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
UNITY 34.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-4.02%)
WTL 1.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.08%)
BR100 12,299 Decreased By -48 (-0.39%)
BR30 38,877 Decreased By -222.6 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,861 Decreased By -1308.7 (-1.13%)
KSE30 36,196 Decreased By -462.8 (-1.26%)
Soybeans recover some ground but big Brazilian harvest looms

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday after falling in the previous session on...
Reuters Published 18 Dec, 2024 06:37am

CANBERRA: Chicago soybean futures edged higher on Tuesday after falling in the previous session on lower-than-expected U.S. crushing data, but the prospect of bumper South American production kept prices near four-year lows.

Corn futures also inched up, with traders expecting supply to tighten, while wheat was flat despite a huge Saudi purchase that lifted prices in Europe.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.2% at $9.83-1/2 a bushel at 0131 GMT, while corn inched up 0.1% to $4.45-1/2 a bushel and wheat was unchanged at $5.50 a bushel.

The U.S. soybean crush declined in November from an all-time high a month earlier and fell short of most trade estimates, data from the National Oilseed Processors Association showed.

However, it was still the largest November crush on record, up 2.2% from a year ago, and the fourth-largest ever for any month.

Favourable South American crop conditions and a lack of weather threats have pressured soy futures. Brazil’s 2024/25 planting is virtually complete, consultants AgRural said on Monday, predicting a harvest of 171.5 million metric tons.

Brazil is the world’s largest soybean producer and exporter.

In wheat, Euronext futures reached a seven-week high on Monday after Saudi Arabia’s buying agency purchased 804,000 tons of wheat in a tender, above the 595,000 tons it originally sought.

The Saudi tender and reports of rising prices and slowing shipments in Russia put attention on a possible dwindling of Russian supply that flooded the market for much of this year.

Cereal fields in Europe are generally in good condition after a dry, mild spell helped them recover from a soggy start to autumn, though grain belts around the Black Sea are lacking hardiness for winter, the EU’s crop monitoring service said.

Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybeans, soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Monday but net buyers of corn, traders said.

Megacap tech shares muscled the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to higher closes on Monday as U.S. Treasury yields paused and investors readied for a busy central bank week.

