AGL 40.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
AIRLINK 195.00 Increased By ▲ 5.57 (2.94%)
BOP 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.51%)
CNERGY 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.8%)
DCL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.84%)
DFML 41.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.77%)
DGKC 106.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.43 (-2.24%)
FCCL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.27%)
FFBL 93.49 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (3.98%)
FFL 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.07%)
HUBC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.31%)
KOSM 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
MLCF 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.96%)
NBP 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.35%)
OGDC 218.75 Increased By ▲ 5.34 (2.5%)
PAEL 34.14 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.49%)
PIBTL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.74%)
PPL 200.80 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.44%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.53%)
PTC 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
SEARL 118.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
TELE 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.92%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.06%)
TPLP 12.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.18%)
TREET 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (7%)
TRG 61.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
UNITY 35.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-2.29%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.56%)
BR100 12,197 Increased By 32 (0.26%)
BR30 37,932 Increased By 151.5 (0.4%)
KSE100 114,160 Decreased By -20.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 35,680 Decreased By -21.3 (-0.06%)
Dec 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil edges lower on 2025 supply surplus forecast, but set to notch weekly gain

Reuters Published 13 Dec, 2024 09:45am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices inched lower on Friday as investors focused on a forecast of ample supply and shrugged off expectations of higher demand next year from Chinese stimulus measures, while eyeing another Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.

Brent crude futures edged down 8 cents to $73.33 a barrel by 0125 GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $69.95 a barrel, down 7 cents.

The International Energy Agency expects non-OPEC+ nations to boost supply by about 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) next year, driven by the United States, Canada, Guyana, Brazil and Argentina.

Supply is expected to exceed demand growth forecast of 1.1 million bpd, IEA said in its monthly oil market report, raising its demand forecast from 990,000 bpd last month.

Demand growth would be seen “largely in Asian countries due to the impact of China’s recent stimulus measures”, it said.

“I guess with an outlook for a fairly comfortable balance little reason (for prices) to break out of this range for now,” Warren Patterson, ING’s head of commodities research, said.

Three of Canada’s biggest oil producers forecast higher production in 2025. Building on record production in the US, Goldman Sachs expects Lower 48 shale oil production to grow by 600,000 bpd in 2025 although the growth could slow if Brent falls below $70 a barrel.

Still, Brent and WTI are on track to notch a weekly gain of more than 3% as concerns about supply disruption from tighter sanctions on Russia and Iran, and hopes that Chinese stimulus measures could lift demand at the world’s No. 2 oil consumer support prices.

Oil lower on IEA surplus forecast

Chinese crude imports grew annually for the first time in seven months in November, driven by lower prices and stockpiling.

“We have seen a bit of a recovery in refinery margins since the September lows, but don’t think it’s anything to justify the November crude import volumes,” ING’s Patterson said.

Crude imports at the world’s largest importer are set to stay elevated into early 2025 as refiners opt to lift more supply from top exporter Saudi Arabia, drawn by lower prices, while independent refiners rush to use their quota.

Investors also eyed the impact of tighter sanctions on Russia and Iran on supplies from the major oil producers to China and India.

They are also betting that the Fed will cut borrowing costs next week and follow up next year with further reductions, after economic data showed weekly claims for unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose.

OPEC+ OPEC Oil International Energy Agency WTI WTI crude oil Federal Reserve interest rate cut

Comments

200 characters

Oil edges lower on 2025 supply surplus forecast, but set to notch weekly gain

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Climate funding: ADB commits Rs700bn, IFIs follow suit

Discos’ sell-off: Power Division fails to satisfy Senate panel

KE FCA for October: Nepra to approve Rs0.27/unit negative adjustment

ODGCL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Trial of civilians under the Army Act: CB’s Mandokhail raises concerns over legitimacy

SC CB dismisses pleas against practice procedure ordinance

Foreign investment: PM expresses satisfaction over OICCI report

Over 50 Chinese cos to invest $1.4bn in Sindh projects

$425m national transmission modernisation project: World Bank rates implementation as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Read more stories