AGL 38.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.82%)
AIRLINK 156.72 Increased By ▲ 14.25 (10%)
BOP 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
CNERGY 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (17.13%)
DCL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.19%)
DFML 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.17%)
DGKC 89.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.32%)
FCCL 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
FFBL 77.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
FFL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
HUBC 109.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
HUMNL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.86%)
KEL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.21%)
KOSM 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.78%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.73%)
NBP 74.73 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.51%)
OGDC 190.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.76%)
PAEL 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
PIBTL 7.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
PPL 165.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.3%)
PRL 27.39 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.09%)
PTC 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.42%)
SEARL 95.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.81%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
TOMCL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.43%)
TPLP 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.63%)
TREET 17.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.74%)
UNITY 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.37%)
BR100 11,093 Decreased By -2.6 (-0.02%)
BR30 33,301 Increased By 46.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 103,607 Increased By 331.6 (0.32%)
KSE30 32,014 Increased By 45 (0.14%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance UBL (United Bank Limited) 345.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91% SILK (Silkbank Limited) 0.97 Increased By ▲ 4.3%

UBL board approves merger with Silk Bank via share swap

BR Web Desk Published 03 Dec, 2024 11:19am

United Bank Limited (UBL), one of Pakistan’s largest commercial banks, has approved the amalgamation of Silk Bank Limited (SILK) with and into UBL.

The listed bank shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“We have to inform you that the Board of Directors (BoD) of UBL in their 252nd meeting held on Monday 02 December 2024, approved the amalgamation of SILK with and into UBL through a share swap arrangement in accordance with section 48 of Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962,” read the notice to the bourse.

The bank shared that the BoD also approved the agreement to amalgamate, the scheme of amalgamation and other ancillary documentation to be entered into by UBL in connection with the amalgamation.

“On the basis of the swap ratio of one new ordinary share of UBL, having a face value of Rs10 in exchange for 325 already issued shares of SILK, each share having a face value of Rs10, issuance of 27,944,188 ordinary shares of UBL other than right issue,” read the notice.

The bank shared that an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) will be convened on 30 December 2024 for consideration and approval of the amalgamation by the shareholders of UBL.

The decisions of the board are subject to “execution of definitive agreements for and in connection with the Amalgamation by the parties to such definitive agreements; receipt of all corporate (including approval of the shareholders), regulatory (including the Competition Commission of Pakistan) and third-party approvals by UBL and SBL; and the sanction of the Scheme of Amalgamation by State Bank of Pakistan under Section 48 of the Banking Companies Ordinance, 1962”.

Last month, UBL submitted an offer to Silkbank Limited for an amalgamation, aiming to merge Silkbank into UBL.

Following this, Silk Bank’s BoD granted their in-principle approval for a merger with UBL.

banking sector United Bank Limited psx companies PSX notice pakistan banking sector UBL merger SILKBANK merger SIlk bank UBL Silk Bank

Comments

200 characters

UBL board approves merger with Silk Bank via share swap

Want to see Pakistani govt engage, deal with peaceful protests respectfully: US State Dept

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

PM foresees cut in policy rate

Those who violated law during PTI protest must be punished as per law: PM Shehbaz

Oil prices trade in tight range ahead of OPEC+ meeting

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited moves toward voluntary winding-up

Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

Read more stories