23 arrested in India’s Manipur after violent protests

GUWAHATI: Police arrested 23 people on Sunday in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur for ransacking and setting fire to the homes of lawmakers and ministers, while hundreds demonstrated against recent violent killings in defiance of a curfew.

The violence, marking the second day of unrest in the area, has led to a tense standoff in Imphal, the state capital.

“The situation is relatively calm today but unpredictable,” a senior state police official told Reuters, adding the situation was being closely monitored.

The arrests followed Saturday’s violence, which involved what a police statement said was the “ransacking and arson” of the houses of several state lawmakers and ministers. “Police resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Eight persons have been injured in the process,” the statement said, adding additional security forces were deployed.

An indefinite curfew was imposed on Saturday and internet and mobile services were suspended after protesters tried to storm the residences of several lawmakers including state Chief Minister N Biren Singh.