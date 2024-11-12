AGL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
BOP 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.33%)
DCL 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.81%)
DFML 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.24%)
DGKC 87.67 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.62%)
FCCL 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
FFBL 65.59 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.28%)
FFL 10.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
HUBC 111.25 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.56%)
HUMNL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
KEL 4.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.94%)
MLCF 42.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.56%)
NBP 60.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.23%)
OGDC 196.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.83%)
PAEL 28.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.38%)
PIBTL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
PPL 152.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.15%)
PRL 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
PTC 16.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.81%)
SEARL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-2.49%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
TOMCL 35.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.72%)
TPLP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TREET 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.32%)
TRG 53.52 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.3%)
UNITY 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.67%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 9,959 Decreased By -13.5 (-0.14%)
BR30 30,951 Decreased By -146.8 (-0.47%)
KSE100 93,395 Decreased By -253.4 (-0.27%)
KSE30 28,936 Decreased By -81.8 (-0.28%)
Markets Print 2024-11-12

Indonesia may not import rice in 2025, says minister

Reuters Published 12 Nov, 2024 06:38am

JAKARTA: Indonesia may not import rice in 2025, Zulkifli Hasan, a senior minister overseeing food affairs, said on Monday.

Indonesia’s rice output is estimated to fall 2.43% this year to 30.34 million metric tons, due to a delay in planting and the harvest season after dry weather in 2023, the statistics bureau said last month.

Indonesia’s rice imports have jumped in the past two years, reaching over 3 million metric tons each year.

Zulkifli told reporters that if imports were needed it would likely be a small amount of rice, depending on supplies, and some of this year’s import allocation that cannot be delivered would be carried over into next year.

The Southeast Asian country aims to import up to 3.6 million tons of rice this year. It also plans to open between 750,000 hectares and 1 million hectares (1.85 million acres and 2.47 million acres) of new rice fields in 2025 to achieve President Prabowo Subianto’s target of food self-reliance.

Rice rice crop

