AGL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
AIRLINK 129.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.18%)
CNERGY 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.48%)
DCL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.31%)
DFML 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
DGKC 87.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.86%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.5%)
FFBL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.69 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.42%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (2.54%)
HUMNL 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.76%)
KEL 4.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.88%)
KOSM 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.68%)
MLCF 43.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.86%)
NBP 61.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.65%)
OGDC 192.20 Increased By ▲ 9.40 (5.14%)
PAEL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (6.66%)
PIBTL 7.26 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (15.97%)
PPL 150.50 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (1.82%)
PRL 24.96 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.63%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SEARL 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.13%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TOMCL 36.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.55%)
TREET 16.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (6.54%)
TRG 51.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.27%)
UNITY 27.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,967 Increased By 125.2 (1.27%)
BR30 30,751 Increased By 714.7 (2.38%)
KSE100 93,292 Increased By 771.2 (0.83%)
KSE30 29,017 Increased By 230.5 (0.8%)
Nov 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-09

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

Sohail Sarfraz Published 09 Nov, 2024 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has recommended Power Distribution Companies (Discos) to strengthen their Market Implementation and Regulatory Affairs Department (MIRAD) to enhance business planning, aligning with long-term goals for a competitive market.

The CCP on Friday released its detailed research report titled “State of Competition in the Key Markets in Pakistan: Power Sector.” The report highlighted the significant presence and impact of state-owned enterprises (SOEs) on competition within the power sector, offering strategic insights for fostering a more competitive market environment.

Chairman of CCP, Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu, in his message emphasized the critical role of a competitive power sector in driving economic growth and ensuring affordable energy for consumers.

CCP suggests govt to swiftly implement CTBCM model

“This report is a testament to the CCP’s commitment to promoting fair competition and addressing market inefficiencies in every sector of the economy,” he stated.

The report outlines the structural, regulatory, and strategic challenges faced by the Pakistan’s power sector, which has long been dominated by SOEs.

The report included the CCP’s comprehensive recommendations to address multiple challenges facing the power sector. These recommendations aim to remove barriers to entry, reduce inefficiencies, and create a fair marketplace that encourages private sector participation alongside SOEs.

The key findings of the report included that dominance of SOEs in transmission and distribution segments leave hardly any space for private entities, thus create entry barriers, limiting market dynamics.

The CCP said that high capital requirements, monopolistic structures, outdated infrastructure, and geographical challenges hinder new market entrants.

The CCP has recommended implementation of the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) model, infrastructure investments, and revised tariff policies are among the strategies suggested to stimulate competition.

The CCP envisions this report as a catalyst for policy discussions, collaboration among policymakers, industry stakeholders, and regulatory bodies to foster a competitive and efficient power sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Competition Commission of Pakistan power tariff energy sector DISCOS power sector CCP CTBCM SOEs Pakistan energy sector Power consumer MIRAD business planning

Comments

200 characters

CCP issues report on state of competition in power sector: Discos asked to strengthen MIRAD for better business planning

3 imported coal-based IPPs to Thar coal: PPIB seeks details of Chinese Ad hoc Working Group on conversion

Govt will go for privatisation of PIA again: Aurangzeb

FBR will impose new surcharge on fossil fuels

Mengal, Dawar, others challenge 26th Amendment

SJC examines 10 complaints against judges: No substantial evidence found

Forex reserves likely to reach $12bn mark: SBP

SPI inflation up by 0.24pc WoW

Economic growth; Digitisation of economy key requisite: c

Smuggling of night-vision equipment: Inquiry against 7 FBR officials begins

Read more stories