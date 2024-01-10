7 reasons why I chose Dubai to travel with an infant

I was one of the millions of visitors from all over the world to have travelled to Dubai last year. Data between January-October says Pakistan was at 10th place when it came to the top source markets for visitors to the emirate city, according to the Department of Economy and Tourism. This is hardly a surprising number as Dubai is largely seen as a ‘second home’ by many Pakistanis.

Travelling, however, was different for me this time around. There was a little one to factor into the equation. It was going to be her first flight, and a lot was riding on the trip. The budget, carry-on, things to pack, arriving early enough to avoid cramped spaces and long queues were just a few of the things on my mind.

But having spent a week-and-a-half in the sprawling city, here are my 7 reasons why I considered Dubai to travel with an infant, and how it turned out to be a wise choice.

Short flight

Travelling for the first time with an infant is tricky – especially if it is the little one’s first flight. There are lots of logistical considerations. As a young adult, we take a lot for granted – long distances, walking, standing, even using the restrooms. With an infant, the landscape changes completely. A nap on the flight is no longer available – actually, naps do not exist anymore at all. Welcome to parenthood.

But a flight to Dubai was short enough to become manageable. Those 120 minutes, in fact, were quite easy (a few tips on rubbing the back of the baby’s ears during take-off ensured the flight was smooth). Remember: the number (120 minutes) is crucial because it means the diaper-change and meals are adjusted in the shorter window.

Dubai airport is massive, but it also helps to have a stroller – they are placed everywhere in case you realise you need them later – as you navigate through the terminal and reach baggage claim for your own. The immigration counter runs fast – unlike Pakistan’s, and there is a separate counter for people travelling with infants – and the organised manner in which you get to Dubai taxis is icing on the cake. So far, there was no element of ‘getting tired’.

Dubai airport is massive, but it also helps to have a stroller – they are placed everywhere in case you realize you need them later – and the immigration counter runs fast

Safety/security

Did I notice the cab number/chassis/engine number/driver’s name or the route he took to the hotel we transferred? No. Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world. Videos making the rounds on social media that finding stuff where you left it hours ago are not too exaggerated.

Walks or drives at night – to see if the little one would go to sleep and extend you the courtesy to catch up on yours – are as practical as they are safe.

There is no looking over your shoulder, or watching the shadow behind you. You don’t avoid using the phone as you navigate the map, and nor do you avoid eye-contact with strangers. It’s safe

There is no looking over your shoulder, or watching the shadow behind you. You don’t avoid using the phone as you navigate the map, and nor do you avoid eye-contact with strangers. It’s safe – unusual for anyone from Pakistan, but a reality, nonetheless.

Transport and inter-city travel

The little one may have wondered that pressing buttons on the phone meant a car would appear in a few minutes exactly where we had decided to plonk ourselves. The advent of ride-hailing cabs means everything is available at fingertips. This is a massive advantage as roaming around in circles, hand-gesturing at drivers with an infant in one hand, and a phone in the other, are not easy tasks. Yes, the little one did not want to be parked inside the pram all day.

Dubai Taxi Company, which recently also held its initial public offering, is also a convenient choice – maybe even a preferred one – with the metros completing the transport ecosystem.

There is no haggling, and no fear of being overcharged. Every step, quite literally, is measured. Waiting in traffic is, too.

With an infant, the flexibility of having a vehicle was ideal

If you are adventurous enough – read, not tired enough – then renting a vehicle, especially if you’re planning on travelling to other cities, is another option, and turned out to be quite feasible. Budget-friendly.

An international driving licence from Pakistan did the trick. With an infant, the flexibility of having a vehicle was ideal. It rained a few times, and looking for a taxi in the open did get tricky.

Kid-friendly atmosphere

This one may not have applied that much since the little one is just a few months old – her dependence on her primary caregivers is high at the moment – but the atmosphere, in general, in Dubai is kid-friendly. There are ramps for easier access, and changing rooms available in almost all places of attraction.

City infrastructure

Dubai may seem crowded – it saw nearly 14 million visitors in 10 months of 2023 who spent, on average, 3.8 nights in the city – but it has the infrastructure to handle that kind of volume. Most places, when they see an high volume of influx, tend to get messy. Dubai doesn’t.

A trip to the Dubai Miracle Garden and Global Village Dubai – they can be clubbed together – was just an example of how the city has handled tourism and focused on its atmosphere.

Most places, when they see an high volume of influx, tend to get messy. Dubai doesn’t.

Food and cuisine

Dubai offers a blend of east and west – in almost every which way. It is no different when it comes to food/diet and choice of cuisine.

Skipping a meal because you’re trying to lose half a pound of the several ‘extra’ you have around your waist is not an option when you’re travelling with an infant – just a side point.

You have to ensure there is food supply available at all times – a backpack does the trick, but babies can only eat so much of the same milk/porridge/fruit routine.

A fish here, and a little bit of chicken there adds some spice to their lives. Dubai’s cuisine meets the Halal requirements, and also offers the variety in different budgets.

To my surprise, an omelet with some cheese was the hit of the season. Also, there are plenty of late-night options as well in case you are up and about at odd hours – obvious reason why.

Entertainment

There were several entertainment options. A brief yacht trip ensured the little one had her trip filled with all three modes of transport – by land, air, and water.

Other than this, Dubai also offers desert safaris, a sky-diving option, architectural marvels, urban ziplining, chairlift, zoo, museums, concerts, aquariums – wait. Didn’t really get to enjoy any of these. The little one is too little for all this.

In short, if you have an infant, and travelling is important – because you haven’t gotten out in recent months – a strong suggestion is to choose a city like Dubai. It may have become expensive in recent years, but trust me, very few cities will offer a range of services, across a range of budgets, in the year we are living in now. For context, the rupee is placed at over 280 to the dollar.

The weather was an absolute pleasure (October-November), and this is an important point since minor changes tend to affect infants a lot more than they do adults

Bonus points: the weather was an absolute pleasure, and this is an important point since minor changes tend to affect infants a lot more than they do adults. Pharmacy availability, and ease of getting medicines were also important factors that made the choice of Dubai a wise one.

The article does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Business Recorder or its owners