Call to revise Pakistan’s e-commerce policy urgently

KARACHI: Dr Rajan Sudesh Ratna, Deputy Head of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) has emphasised the urgent need to revise Pakistan’s e-commerce policy from 2019.

He was addressing a workshop in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), focused on Digital Marketing tailored for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. Through his session, Ratna equipped participants with digital marketing and e-commerce skills critical to business success in today’s digital economy.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry hosted the workshop, organized by the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneur Council (SCWEC), in collaboration with the UNESCAP South and South-West Office. This initiative is a significant step toward enabling women entrepreneurs to harness the power of digital platforms for business growth and empowerment.

