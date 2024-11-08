AGL 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.74%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-08

Call to revise Pakistan’s e-commerce policy urgently

Press Release Published 08 Nov, 2024 07:50am

KARACHI: Dr Rajan Sudesh Ratna, Deputy Head of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) has emphasised the urgent need to revise Pakistan’s e-commerce policy from 2019.

He was addressing a workshop in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), focused on Digital Marketing tailored for women entrepreneurs in Pakistan. Through his session, Ratna equipped participants with digital marketing and e-commerce skills critical to business success in today’s digital economy.

The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry hosted the workshop, organized by the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneur Council (SCWEC), in collaboration with the UNESCAP South and South-West Office. This initiative is a significant step toward enabling women entrepreneurs to harness the power of digital platforms for business growth and empowerment.

FPCCI business community UNESCAP e-commerce Workshop e commerce policy

