AGL 41.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
AIRLINK 127.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.47%)
BOP 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.23%)
CNERGY 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.42%)
DFML 40.85 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
DGKC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
FCCL 33.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.73%)
FFBL 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.95%)
FFL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
HUBC 109.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.74%)
HUMNL 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.97%)
KEL 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.52%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.37%)
MLCF 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.63%)
NBP 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.43%)
OGDC 182.77 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.12%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.81%)
PPL 148.50 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PRL 24.98 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PTC 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.68%)
SEARL 69.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
TELE 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.8%)
TOMCL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 52.40 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (4.05%)
UNITY 26.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,850 Increased By 55.8 (0.57%)
BR30 30,039 Increased By 391.9 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,448 Increased By 426.8 (0.46%)
KSE30 28,779 Increased By 114.3 (0.4%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices rise as investors eye US election fallout

Reuters Published 07 Nov, 2024 10:07am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Thursday following a sell-off triggered by the US presidential election, as risks to oil supply from a Trump presidency and a hurricane building in the Gulf Coast outweighed a stronger US dollar and higher inventories.

Brent crude oil futures were up 65 cents, or 0.87%, at $75.57 per barrel by 0400 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 54 cents or 0.75% to $72.23.

Concerns around a Trump presidency squeezing oil supply from Iran and Venezuela as well as an approaching storm “more than offset the post-election impact of a stronger US dollar and … higher-than-expected US inventories,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst with IG, wrote in a note.

Trump’s election had initially triggered a sell-off that pushed oil prices down by more than $2 as the US dollar rose to its highest level since September 2022.

But the front-month contracts pared losses to settle down 61 cents for Brent and 30 cents for WTI by the end of the Wednesday session.

“Historically, Trump’s policies have been pro-business, which likely supports overall economic growth and increases demand for fuel.

However, any interference in the Fed’s easing policies could lead to further challenges for the oil market,“ said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

“With the bumper surge in the dollar hovering at near 4-month highs, oil seems to be talking massive headwinds in the aftermath of the US election results.”

The upside to oil markets may be limited to the short to medium term as OPEC is expected to increase supply capacity in January, while historical trends do not suggest sanctions will prevent India and China from continuing to purchase oil from Russia or Iran, Sachdeva said.

Donald Trump is expected to reimpose his “maximum pressure policy” of sanctions on Iranian oil.

Oil prices make gains

That could cut supply by as much as 1 million barrels per day, according to an Energy Aspect estimate.

Trump in his first term had also put in place harsher sanctions on Venezuelan oil, measures that were briefly rolled back by the Biden administration but later reinstated.

In North America, Hurricane Rafael intensified into a category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, and about 17% of crude oil production or 304,418 barrels per day in the US Gulf of Mexico had been shut in response, the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

US crude inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels to 427.7 million barrels in the week ending on Nov. 1, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise.

US presidential election Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude US crude Brent crude oil prices Hurricane Rafael

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices rise as investors eye US election fallout

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

Buying returns to PSX, KSE-100 up over 500 points

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Govt sends special delegation to KSA following PM’s visit

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Power consumption boost: ‘Winter package’ in limbo as conflicting claims about IMF assent emerge

Recovery of Rs8.718bn from consumers: Discos seek 48 paisas positive adjustment for Q1

Read more stories