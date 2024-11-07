AGL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.6%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.09%)
BOP 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.47%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.42%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
DFML 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.87%)
DGKC 86.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.37%)
FCCL 33.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.08%)
FFBL 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.8%)
FFL 10.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.23%)
HUBC 110.65 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.79%)
HUMNL 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.33%)
KEL 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.23%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (6.41%)
MLCF 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.01%)
NBP 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 182.74 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (2.11%)
PAEL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.3%)
PPL 147.75 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.09%)
PRL 24.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.49%)
PTC 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
SEARL 70.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
TELE 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
TOMCL 36.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TREET 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
TRG 51.74 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (2.74%)
UNITY 27.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,831 Increased By 36.8 (0.38%)
BR30 29,959 Increased By 311.6 (1.05%)
KSE100 92,469 Increased By 447.7 (0.49%)
KSE30 28,741 Increased By 76.6 (0.27%)
Nov 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge up as investors eye US election fallout

Reuters Published November 7, 2024 Updated November 7, 2024 01:00pm

SINGAPORE: Oil prices ticked up on Thursday following a sell-off triggered by the US presidential election, as risks to oil supply from a Trump presidency and a hurricane building in the Gulf Coast outweighed a stronger dollar and lower crude imports in top importer China.

Brent crude oil futures were up 29 cents, or 0.39%, at $75.21 per barrel by 0700 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained 18 cents or 0.25% to $71.87.

Concerns around a Trump presidency squeezing oil supply from Iran and Venezuela as well as an approaching storm “more than offset the post-election impact of a stronger US dollar and … higher-than-expected US inventories,” Tony Sycamore, a market analyst with IG, wrote in a note.

Trump’s election had initially triggered a sell-off that pushed oil prices down by more than $2 as the US dollar rose to its highest level since September 2022.

But the front-month contracts pared losses to settle down 61 cents for Brent and 30 cents for WTI by the end of the Wednesday session.

“Historically, Trump’s policies have been pro-business, which likely supports overall economic growth and increases demand for fuel.

However, any interference in the Fed’s easing policies could lead to further challenges for the oil market,“ said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

“With the bumper surge in the dollar hovering at near 4-month highs, oil seems to be talking massive headwinds in the aftermath of the US election results.”

The upside to oil markets may be limited to the short to medium term as OPEC is expected to increase supply capacity in January, while historical trends do not suggest sanctions will prevent India and China from continuing to purchase oil from Russia or Iran, Sachdeva said.

Oil prices make gains

Crude oil imports in China, the world’s largest crude importer, fell 9% in October, posting a sixth consecutive monthly year-on-year decline as a plant closure at a state oil refinery adds to weaker demand from independent refiners, data showed on Thursday.

Donald Trump is expected to reimpose his “maximum pressure policy” of sanctions on Iranian oil.

That could cut supply by as much as 1 million barrels per day, according to an Energy Aspect estimate. Trump in his first term had also put in place harsher sanctions on Venezuelan oil, measures that were briefly rolled back by the Biden administration but later reinstated.

In North America, Hurricane Rafael intensified into a category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, and about 17% of crude oil production or 304,418 barrels per day in the US Gulf of Mexico had been shut in response, the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said.

US crude inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels to 427.7 million barrels in the week ending on Nov. 1, the US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday, compared with expectations for a 1.1 million-barrel rise.

US presidential election Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude US crude Brent crude oil prices Hurricane Rafael

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices edge up as investors eye US election fallout

IMF team to check progress on EFF shortly

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Ensuring safety of Chinese citizens top priority: Mohsin Naqvi

Gold price per tola decreases Rs5,400 in Pakistan as int’l markets react to Trump’s victory

Donald Trump win to test limit of presidential power; Harris concedes but vows to ‘fight’

MSCI adds 8 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, removes TRG Pakistan from Frontier Market Indexes

Govt declares holiday on Iqbal Day

Pakistan beats India to set world record by making largest human flag

PRAL & FBR staff found involved: A dormant account used for Rs1.625trn fake supplies?

Read more stories