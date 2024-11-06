Trump at 211 electoral votes, Harris at 172: US media

WASHINGTON: Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former president Donald Trump are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday and a long night of waiting for results expected.

Projections are tumbling in, with US media calling wins for Trump so far in 22 states, including big prizes Texas and Ohio, and other reliably Republican-leaning states.

Harris has so far captured 12 states including big electoral vote prizes California and New York – as well as the US capital Washington.

Most voters in presidential election say U.S. democracy is under threat, exit polls show

So far, that gives Trump 211 electoral votes and Harris 172.

The magic number to win the presidency is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

HARRIS (172)

California (54)

Colorado (10)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Illinois (19)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New York (28)

Oregon (8)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Washington (12)

TRUMP (211)