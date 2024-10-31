AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) 141.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58%

Shell Pakistan Limited to be rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

BR Web Desk Published 31 Oct, 2024 04:38pm

The Board of Directors (BoD) of Shell Pakistan Limited (SHEL) has approved changing the company’s name to the proposed ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’.

As per a notice released by SHEL to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the development comes following Wafi Energy Holding Limited (Wafi) acquisition of an additional 22,165,837 ordinary shares of SHEL, representing approximately 10.36% of the company’s total issued share capital.

In July, Saudi Group Asyad Holding through UAE-based Wafi Energy Holding Limited acquired 165,700,304 or 77.42% shareholdings and control of Shell Pakistan Limited.

Following the latest acquisition, Wafi now holds 187,866,141 ordinary shares of SHEL, representing approximately 87.78% of the total issued share capital of the company.

Meanwhile, the previous parent company, Shell Petroleum Company Limited has divested its entire shareholding in SHEL, read the notice.

The notice stated that as a result of the completion of Wafi’s acquisition, SHEL’s directors namely, Zain K. Hak, Rafi H. Basheer and Dr Mohammed Mahmood Al Balushi have tendered their resignation from the company’s board with immediate effect, that is, from October 31, 2024.

“As a result of the resignations mentioned above, Ghassan Al Amoudy, Javaid Akhtar and Kai-uwe Witterstein have been appointed as directors with immediate effect to fill the casual vacancies on the board for the remainder of the term of office of the outgoing directors.”

It informed that Ghassan Al Amoudy has been appointed as chairperson of the company, with immediate effect.

“The change of the name of the company from ‘Shell Pakistan Limited’ to the proposed name ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’ …. and the consequent change in the ticker/trading symbol of the company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange from ‘SHEL’ to ‘WEP’, or such other name as may be approved by the exchange, subject to applicable corporate and regulatory approvals and completion of necessary legal formalities under applicable laws,” the notice stated.

Last year in June, Shell Pakistan Limited announced that its parent company, Shell Petroleum Company Limited (SPCo), had notified its intent to sell its shareholding in the Pakistani entity.

Back then, Shell Pakistan said that the development would have no impact on its current business operations, which will continue.

Shell Shell Pakistan Limited psx companies PSX notice PSX stocks Wafi Energy Holding Limited Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited Saudi Group Asyad Holding

Comments

200 characters

Shell Pakistan Limited to be rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Govt posts a rare budget surplus of Rs1.7tn in Q1FY25

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Profit-taking persists, KSE-100 loses 1,320 points to close below 89,000

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

FO rejects ‘advice’ regarding Pakistan, TTP dialogue

Canada-India tensions could escalate cyber threats, hinder immigration

Trouble in textile: Janana De Malucho shuts operations amid rising costs, cotton shortage

Oil prices stable after boost from US fuel demand

Read more stories