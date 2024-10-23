Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

WASHINGTON DC: Addressing the G-24 Ministers and Governors Meeting, Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb urged all development partners to work closely together to resolve the pressing issues of climate change, population growth, and child stunting faced by developing countries, especially Pakistan.

In his statement on becoming the Second Vice Chair of the G-24 Bureau during the fiscal year 2024-25, the finance minister emphasised the need to address key issues such as the high debt burdens on developing countries, the need for climate action, and greater representation of developing countries in the Bretton Woods institutions.

