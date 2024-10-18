Guidelines for health professionals about social media issued

LAHORE: The Punjab Health Department has issued fresh guidelines for doctors, nurses and paramedical staff on the use of social media.

According to a notification issued on Thursday, medical professionals in Punjab have been asked to refrain from engaging in political discussions, sharing unverified information, commenting on any political personality or posting content that could lead to controversy.

Through the guidelines, doctors, nurses and paramedics have been advised to avoid forwarding or posting political messages and to steer clear of unconfirmed or false news related to the government. They have also been cautioned against discussing or sharing opinions on sensitive topics such as religion, political figures, or groups. They have also been instructed to refrain from sharing or criticizing official notifications or policies on social media platforms.

The guidelines are in place to maintain professionalism and avoid unnecessary controversies that could arise from inappropriate social media usage.

