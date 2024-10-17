AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israel military is checking possibility it killed Hamas leader Sinwar

Reuters Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI/BEIRUT: The Israeli military said on Thursday that it is investigating the possibility that it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, one of the masterminds of the devastating Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. At this stage, his identity cannot be confirmed, said the military.

Israel has killed several commanders of Hamas in Gaza as well as senior figures of Hezbollah in Lebanon, including its veteran leader Hassan Nasrallah, dealing heavy blows to its arch-foes.

Hamas has not commented on the fate of Sinwar, who was recently elevated to paramount leader of Hamas.

If his death is confirmed it will dial up tensions in the Middle East where fears of a wider Middle East conflict have grown as Israel plans its response to the Oct. 1 missile attack carried out by Iran after Israeli airstrikes on Hamas.

Israel kills at least 50 in Gaza, forces encircle northern Jabalia

The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards warned Israel earlier on Thursday against attacking the Islamic Republic.

“We tell you (Israel) that if you commit any aggression against any point we will painfully attack the same point of yours,” Hossein Salami said in a televised speech, adding that Iran can penetrate Israel’s defences.

There has been speculation that Israel could strike Iran’s nuclear facilities, as it has long threatened to do and other options include attacks on its vital oil sites.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, on a Middle East tour, met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in Cairo, with Sisi reiterating Egypt’s call to avoid an expansion of the conflict, the Egyptian presidency said.

Israel Lebanon MENA Gaza Hamas Gaza Strip Israeli military Israeli strikes Hamas attack Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Israel Gaza war Gaza genocide Israeli attacks Israel Palestine conflict Israeli Lebanon

Comments

200 characters

Israel military is checking possibility it killed Hamas leader Sinwar

Rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Pakistan’s Mega Motor secures key partnership with global EV giant BYD

Oil prices flat as investors await US data

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Curbs on workers, experts’ movement: Slowdown hits Dasu hydropower project work: World Bank

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Read more stories