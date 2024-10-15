AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian, NZ dollars turn lower as yuan skids to one-month trough

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 11:00am

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars struggled to make new ground on Tuesday even as Wall Street soared to a record close, with sentiment still being weighed down by a lack of stimulus measures from China after a slew of lacklustre data.

The Aussie fell 0.2% at $0.6712, having fallen 0.4% overnight to as far as $0.67, the lowest in a month. The currency, however, has support at 67 cents, although it is looking vulnerable for a move lower.

The kiwi dollar was trading 0.2% lower at $0.6082, after slipping 0.2% overnight.

It faces heavy resistance at the 200-day moving average of $0.6095.

The two currencies are often sold as liquid proxies for the Chinese yuan as China is the top trading partner for Australia and New Zealand.

The offshore yuan weakened on Tuesday about 0.4% to 7.1260 per dollar, the lowest in a month.

A frenzied rally in Chinese stocks has also subsided in recent days with investors stepping back to see when and where government support will be directed at the world’s second-biggest economy.

Data on Monday showed export growth - the lone bright spot in the Chinese economy - slowed sharply in September.

A media report from Caixin that China may raise an additional 6 trillion yuan ($850 billion) over three years to fund fiscal stimulus helped the Australian dollar bounce off lows, analysts said.

“AUD, NZD and CNH will remain sensitive to any news around expected Chinese fiscal stimulus,” said Kristina Clifton, an economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), adding that the Aussie rebounded 35 pips after the report.

Australia, NZ dollars under pressure as China’s fiscal stimulus disappoints

Clifton expects more details from the National People’s Congress meeting later this month.

In the broader foreign exchange market, the dollar is getting some support on bets that the US Federal Reserve will opt for a small 25-basis-point rate reduction in November, with two Fed officials supporting modest easing.

In contrast, the Reserve Bank of Australia is seen only cutting its cash rate next February, with just 40% priced in for a move in December.

Card data from the CBA on Tuesday showed consumer spending dropped in September after a strong showing in August, while Westpac said spending rebounded 1.1% in the third quarter, representing just a small boost given the size of the fiscal stimulus rolled out.

New Zealand will release its third-quarter inflation figures on Wednesday that could shift bets on the size of a potential rate reduction in November.

Markets are leaning towards a half-point cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, which is 88% priced in, while a quarter-point move is seen as an 11% chance.

Reserve Bank of Australia Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australian, NZ dollars turn lower as yuan skids to one-month trough

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil falls as demand outlook weakens, Iran supply disruption concerns ease

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

Read more stories