Situation in Islamabad: Pakistan rejects Afghanistan’s stance

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday rejected the “frivolous statement” from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan issued a day earlier in which Kabul voiced concern over the situation unfolding in Islamabad.

“The statement constitutes an unacceptable and deplorable interference in the domestic affairs of Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office said in a statement.

“Instead of lecturing a democratic country, the AIG (Afghan Interim Government) should focus on fixing its own domestic problems; prioritise inclusivity; and be responsive to needs and aspirations of its own people including the right to education for women and girls rather than curtailing their rights through misguided interpretation of religion,” the statement added.

“The AIG should also deliver on the commitments given to the international community by denying space to terror groups which are seriously threatening peace and security in neighbouring countries; and by preventing Afghanistan from becoming once again the centre of global terrorism,” the FO said.

Pakistan remained committed to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the region and expects all states, including Afghanistan, to adhere to the basic norms of responsible international conduct and interstate relations, it added.

